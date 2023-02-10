What's Hot

EntertainmentVanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens Celebrates Engagement To Cole Tucker With A Sweet Post

The couple first sparked dating rumors in 2020.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Vanessa Hudgens recently announced she is engaged to Colorado Rockies player Cole Tucker.

The actor shared the exciting news in an Instagram post on Thursday featuring a photo of Tucker hugging her while she flashes her engagement ring.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” she captioned the post.

Hudgens’ post confirmed the news after TMZ, citing unnamed sources, reported the couple’s engagement a week prior.

Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens shared news of their engagement on Thursday.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Tucker and Hudgens first sparked dating rumors in November 2020 after they were spotted embracing in Los Angeles. The couple made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021, when “The Princess Switch” actor posted a photo of them kissing.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us,” she captioned the post.

Hudgens celebrated her relationship with Tucker with another sweet post on Instagram last month that showed the two hugging — and the actor all smiles.

“I’ll stop the world and melt with you,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

