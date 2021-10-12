Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She Thought She'd Be Married By 25

“Where I am now is better than I could have dreamed of. My relationship with myself is something I value deeply, even if things don’t always go the way I expected,” Hudgens said in the interview, published on Monday. “For instance, my mom got married at 25, so I always thought I was going to be married at 25.”

“That didn’t happen. But I’m in such an amazing, healthy relationship, so it doesn’t matter,” she continued. “What I’ve discovered is that we all have these ideas — and if they don’t happen, then there’s a reason why. Learning that has been extremely helpful to my growth. I’m very grateful every day for where I am in this moment of my life.”