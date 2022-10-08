Vanessa Hudgens To Star In A Documentary About Her Spiritual Witchcraft Journey

Vanessa Hudgens shares her passion for the supernatural realm with the living world.

“The Princess Switch” actor will star in a new unscripted movie alongside her best friend, musician GG Magree, about exploring witchcraft, Variety reported on Friday. The film is currently in post-production, and it’s being shopped around.

The Bunim Murray Productions reality film titled “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch” serves as an “intimate journey into the supernatural realm,” according to a description of the movie.

“As self-taught students of witchcraft, intuitives and empaths, they have been experimenting with and connecting to the spirit world,” the description said.

“They have begun to pull back the thin veil between the living and the dead, the darkness and the light, and good and evil.”

The statement added that Hudgens and Magree had a “ghost hunt gone wrong” experience in Northern California, prompting them to seek “proper mentorship” when exploring paranormal experiences. The best friends then decided to travel to Salem, Massachusetts, to hone their witchcraft and ghost-hunting skills.

“While they hone their craft, bind their sisterhood and step into their personal power, they unearth the personal demons holding them back from fulfilling their own destiny,” the description continued.

Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim Murray Productions, told Variety that the reality movie is somewhat of a blend of the 1996 movie, “The Craft,” with “The Simple Life,” the early 2000s reality TV series starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie.

“It’s entertainment first, but there’s a real, personal, spiritual journey that they both have together,” Pizzi said. “It’s so emotionally raw that it really created such a beautiful narrative. It’s a lot about female empowerment.”

Hudgens had previously opened up about some of her past paranormal experiences during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in April.

The “High School Musical” actor told host Kelly Clarkson that she once witnessed a toy duck move, by itself, across her family’s dining room table when she was 8 years old.

She explained that she had ignored these experiences in the past because “the unknown is scary,” but she recently realized that she has a gift.

“I’m going to lean into it,” she said at the time.

In 2011, Hudgens told People that an unearthly presence had visited her while she was filming a movie around that time. She told the publication that she thought it was “definitely a female spirit.”

She teased her forthcoming supernatural project in August by posting a photo on Instagram of herself with Magree in a sunflower field.