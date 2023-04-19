Vanessa Lachey Made ‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Cringe With 1 Wildly Inappropriate Request

Nick and Vanessa Lachey on the “Love Is Blind” Season 4 reunion special. ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Vanessa Lachey channeled overly nosy family members during the very messy “Love Is Blind” reunion special on Sunday.

Lachey, who hosts the Netflix reality dating series with her husband, Nick Lachey, mentioned babies a whole lot during the reunion and kept badgering the couples who got married during the show’s fourth season about having kids.

Her first mention of potential “Love Is Blind” offspring occurred about 20 minutes into the special when she was speaking to Zack Goytowski and his wife, Bliss Poureetezadi, about their romantic first dance at their wedding.

“Zack, your face when you were staring at your wife, and when you were dancing with her, I knew this man is in love with her,” Vanessa Lachey began before blurting out, “and I am hoping, holy cow, for the first ‘Love Is Blind’ baby.”

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi appeared on the “Love is Blind” Season 4 reunion special. ADAM ROSEADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

At this point, Lachey’s remark could have been chalked up to nerves. The reunion special, which was supposed to be live, ended up being recorded due to technical issues and started an hour later than scheduled.

But she brought up the subject again after a prerecorded montage of the married couples’ lives together aired.

“Auntie Vanessa is still hoping for that ‘Love is Blind’ baby,” she said after the montage ended.

And when her husband tried to change the subject, she kept going.

“Just saying’” she insisted.

Lachey got the opportunity to bring up babies again when Bartise Bowden, a cast member from Season 3, appeared in a video holding his baby son and asking the married couples who would be the first to have kids.

“OK, seriously, if that doesn’t make your ovaries burn, I don’t know,” she said immediately after Bowden’s video played.

“But I need to know, who’s going to give me our first ‘Love is Blind’ baby?”

She then bluntly asked each married couple about their reproductive plans.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown on the “Love is Blind” Season 4 reunion special. ADAM ROSEADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Each couple gracefully dodged the intrusive question, with Brett Brown responding: “I was just going to make a joke, I was like, ‘Jesus, y’all really put the baby pressure [on].’”

Vanessa Lachey’s refusal to let up gave many “Love Is Blind” viewers a serious case of the ick, and many expressed their discomfort on Twitter.

Vanessa Lachey pressuring people still processing their reality TV trauma to give her a baby was somehow more upsetting than the broken livestream — Megan Burbank (@meganireneb) April 17, 2023

Vanessa Lachey was so ready for a LIB baby she wore a sequins burp towel on her shoulder 🙄🙄🙄#LOVEISBLINDreunion pic.twitter.com/aSMDnF3XUZ — ashley morgan (@theashmorganb) April 18, 2023

why was Vanessa Lachey pushing everyone for a baby so hard? that was so fucking weird and you also don't know everyone's situation, if they want kids, if they can even have kids, etc. so fucking weird. and then LIB featuring BARTISE? of ALL PEOPLE? — 예자 🇵🇸 (@iluvmomoo) April 17, 2023

No one:

No one at all:

Not one single person:

Vanessa Lachey on the #LoveIsBlind reunion: "WHEN ARE YOU HAVING A BABY????????" — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) April 17, 2023

I need Vanessa Lachey to calm down on this baby thing. Have we not learned to stop pressuring couples/women on when they are gonna going to have children? — BeginnerMode | CRYING OVER NCT DREAM (@Beginner_Mode) April 17, 2023

Vanessa Lachey gets more cringe every season. Her micro aggressions, the whole Jackie/Marshall situation & her annoying obsession with wanting a #LoveIsBlind baby. You don’t know anyone’s situation to push that topic, ever. @netflix hire another couple to host — Holly🧸 (@HxllzSays) April 17, 2023

#LOVEISBLINDreunion what, is going on with Vanessa Lachey's rampant baby fever? why does she keep asking couples of 1 year standing when they will reproduce. that was so awkward — Priya (@priya_ebooks) April 18, 2023

Hey @netflix please tell Vanessa Lachey to stop with the baby stuff. It’s rude and insensitive to ask because these women could be having miscarriages or struggling to conceive and may not want the public to know. To pressure someone like that is wrong — Mary Ann (@lovelifemaryann) April 18, 2023

Asking someone when they plan to have kids is a deeply personal and intrusive question, especially because there could be a multitude of reasons for not having children.

The question could be especially harmful if someone is struggling with infertility, which is so common that it affects an estimated 1 in 6 people globally, according to a 2023 report from the World Health Organization.

Another issue is that someone could be expecting a child but feel uncomfortable sharing that information because 80% of early pregnancy loss occurs in the first trimester, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

If you happen to be in a monogamous relationship and someone keeps asking you when you’re going to have kids, fertility advocate Rachel Gurevich suggested a great response in a piece for VeryWell Family: