Vanessa Tyson Receives Wave Of Support After Detailing Sexual Assault

Northam came under fire last week over a photo from his medical school yearbook page that appeared to show an individual wearing blackface beside another in Ku Klux Klan robes. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for Northam to step down, which could position Fairfax to take over as the state’s governor.

Fairfax called Tyson’s claim “false” and accused news outlets of taking advantage of “intense media attention surrounding Virginia politics.”

The lieutenant governor had until now been widely viewed as a rising star in the Democratic party. Perhaps because of that, as The Daily Beast’s Laura Bassett pointed out, women’s advocacy groups haven’t appeared to throw their support behind Tyson with the same vigor as the academic community.

“It’s messed up,” Zerlina Maxwell, a former staffer on the Hillary Clinton campaign, told Bassett. “It is a hard thing to call for someone to resign. It is a hard thing when somebody who is beloved by the party and who is ideologically similar to you does a bad thing and faces consequences. But if we’re going to be the party that actually lives up to what we say and stand for, there have to be consequences.”

Fox News cited a source close to Tyson’s legal team who said the professor does not plan to press charges against Fairfax. The statute of limitations will run out in July, 15 years after the alleged assault.

An attorney for Tyson did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.