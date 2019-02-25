We don’t know about you, but our favorite part about the Oscars is definitely all the afterparty outfits.

Don’t get us wrong; we love the red carpet arrivals, and this year they did not disappoint. But the after-party costume changes always seem to be a little more fun and adventurous, as was the case at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Regina King, who took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, ditched her stunning white gown for a bright coral dress, while Constance Wu swapped her pretty yellow Versace dress for full-on disco glamour. Then there was Kendall Jenner, who narrowly avoided a number of wardrobe malfunctions in her skin-baring ensemble.

Other standouts included Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Miley Cyrus, who sported a black sequined dress with a plunging neckline. Selma Blair was also in attendance, making her first red carpet appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year.

Check out all those looks and more below: