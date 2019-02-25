We don’t know about you, but our favorite part about the Oscars is definitely all the afterparty outfits.
Don’t get us wrong; we love the red carpet arrivals, and this year they did not disappoint. But the after-party costume changes always seem to be a little more fun and adventurous, as was the case at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party.
Regina King, who took home the trophy for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, ditched her stunning white gown for a bright coral dress, while Constance Wu swapped her pretty yellow Versace dress for full-on disco glamour. Then there was Kendall Jenner, who narrowly avoided a number of wardrobe malfunctions in her skin-baring ensemble.
Other standouts included Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell and Miley Cyrus, who sported a black sequined dress with a plunging neckline. Selma Blair was also in attendance, making her first red carpet appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year.
Check out all those looks and more below:
Regina King
JB LACROIX via Getty Images
Gemma Chan
JB LACROIX via Getty Images
Billy Porter
JB LACROIX via Getty Images
Olivia Colman
JB LACROIX via Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch
JB LACROIX via Getty Images
Laura Dern
JB LACROIX via Getty Images
Tessa Thompson
JB LACROIX via Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Sarah Hyland
JB LACROIX via Getty Images
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Sara Sampaio
David Crotty via Getty Images
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim
David Crotty via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Tony Barson via Getty Images
Zoe Lister-Jones
David Crotty via Getty Images
Selma Blair
David Crotty via Getty Images
Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell
David Crotty via Getty Images
Constance Wu
David Crotty via Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn
David Crotty via Getty Images
Emilia Clarke
David Crotty via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
David Crotty via Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Getty Editorial
Joey King
David Crotty via Getty Images
Lily Collins
David Crotty via Getty Images
Jaime King
David Crotty via Getty Images
Adriana Lima
David Crotty via Getty Images
Brie Larson
David Crotty via Getty Images
Sophie Turner
David Crotty via Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Shailene Woodley
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Chloë Grace Moretz
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Ciara
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Rita Ora
David Crotty via Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Lupita Nyong'o
David Crotty via Getty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
David Crotty via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez
David Crotty via Getty Images
Chloë Sevigny
David Crotty via Getty Images
Juliette Lewis
David Crotty via Getty Images
Naomi Campbell
David Crotty via Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Elizabeth Banks
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Gabrielle Union
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Christina Ricci
David Crotty via Getty Images
Marcia Gay Harden
David Crotty via Getty Images
Amy Adams
David Crotty via Getty Images
Judith Light
David Crotty via Getty Images
Diane Lane
David Crotty via Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
David Crotty via Getty Images
Serena Williams
David Crotty via Getty Images
Minnie Driver
David Crotty via Getty Images
Zoë Kravitz
David Crotty via Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
David Crotty via Getty Images