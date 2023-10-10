Vanna White Spells Out Why She Doesn't Want To Look Like She's 30 Again

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Vanna White isn’t interested in turning back the clock.

“I’m not trying to look 30 years old again because I’m not,” the “Wheel of Fortune” favorite told People in an interview published on Monday.

“I think wrinkles are beautiful,” White, 66, explained. “Someone who is completely with no lines, they don’t have any character. Be natural, be yourself and have personality.”

Advertisement

Comparing her flawless on-camera appearance with reality, the TV star said, “I don’t look like this without all this makeup. But you know what? I am older and I accept my lines and wrinkles.”

While White, who started her four-decade run on “Wheel” in 1982, wasn’t ruling out the future possibility of cosmetic surgery, she told People she’d much rather embrace her natural looks.

Vanna White, 66, explained why she's not interested in looking like she's in her 30s during an interview with People magazine. Christopher Willard via Getty Images

“Will I ever have plastic surgery? Maybe,” the former beauty queen said. “But I’m kind of scared to do that.”

Advertisement

White signed a two-year contract with “Wheel of Fortune” in September, extending her time on the show through the 2025-26 season.

While the terms of her contract were not revealed, the deal came following reports White was willing to walk if the show didn’t boost her $3 million annual salary to a figure closer to Pat Sajak’s $15 million-a-year paycheck.