Vanna White Aims To Stay At 'Wheel of Fortune' After Pat Sajak's Retirement: Report

Longtime “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White is reportedly planning on sticking around at the game show as she negotiates to renew her contract following her co-host Pat Sajak’s retirement announcement earlier this month.
White – who, like Sajak, has been with the game show for over four decades – is eyeing a future with “Wheel of Fortune” beyond its 41st season, Puck first reported.
A deal has yet to be reached although one of her asks, according to Puck, is for a pay raise as she hasn’t received one in 18 years.
White currently makes $3 million a year for her work on the game show while Sajak makes five times the amount of his co-host.
Sony Pictures Television was not immediately available for comment.
The report follows news that Sajak, the Guinness World Records’ holder of the longest career as the host of the same game show, would wrap up his “wonderful ride” at “Wheel of Fortune” at the conclusion of the 41st season.
White told People last year that she couldn’t “think beyond” her hosting gig with Sajak.
“I just visualize us just being there. I can’t think beyond that,” she said.
“I can’t imagine. Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We’re like Ken and Barbie, you know? We’ve been in everybody’s homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters.”