Vanna White Decides Her Future On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The new deal will keep White on the show through 2025-26, giving her at least two seasons with new host Ryan Seacrest, Variety reported. Current host Pat Sajak plans to retire after the current season, his 41st with the show.

Advertisement

Terms were not announced, but White had reportedly threatened to quit if her $3 million salary was not raised substantially to get closer to Sajak’s $15 million, TMZ reported in June.

In July, White and show producer Sony Pictures Television Studios appeared to be softening their impasse when she signed on to continue “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” for a reported $100,000 per show ― still well short of Sajak’s estimated $400,000-plus.

HuffPost reached out to White for comment.

Seacrest recently expressed hope that White would stay with the show.

“I love Vanna White,” Seacrest said before the contract status was solidified. “I’ve known Vanna for a long time. We sat in important places next to each other. And I hope for nothing more than to be able to walk out on that stage and host with her.”

Vanna White has agreed to a new contract after reportedly contentious negotiations. Christopher Willard via Getty Images