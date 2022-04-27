Vanna White Tears Up As Pat Sajak Honors Her Dead Cat On 'Wheel Of Fortune'

Vanna White announced on Monday’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune” that her 16-year-old cat Stella had died, and host Pat Sajak presented her with a sweet video tribute. (Watch it below.)
Sajak offered his condolences before showing Stella’s highlight reel, featuring the feline cleverly opening a door by leaping for the knob and drinking from White’s water glass.
The longtime letter revealer was in tears afterward as she and Sajak signed off. She later posted the segment on Twitter, writing: “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven.”
The moment was a touching departure from the show’s contestant fails that often go viral on social media.