A few years ago, I traveled out of the country to a lake at which wearing water shoes was emphatically recommended. “It’s a beach,” I scoffed as a born-and-raised Floridian. “I don’t need water shoes.”
Of course, I then spent the next few hours in extreme pain every time I had to traverse all the small, sharp rocks between my towel and the water. It was torture, and I very much came to appreciate that despite the fact that all the water shoes worn around me looked like hideous, dorky rubbery socks, those water shoes were pretty dang crucial. And I was a complete idiot.
I got home and bought water shoes that were equally gross-looking, hating them every time I used them, then a pair of water-ready strappy sandals that are a shade better-looking but not at all chic. But over the weekend, to my extreme delight, I discovered that the storied skate brand Vans makes water shoes that are actually cool and good-looking. It’s a frustrating-footwear miracle! They resemble the tried-and-true classic Vans slip-ons, but with a rubbery, single-injection construction, a checkerboard pattern of drainage holes and a waffle-grid sole for traction. I immediately ordered them in two colors, and have been wearing them around the house since they arrived because I just love them that much.
There’s a cherry on top of these adorable, rinsable kicks: Right now, they’re on sale with an extra 30% off in the cart, making each pair less than $25.
If you’ve worn Vans in the past, you’ll be familiar with the fit, which I found true to size in this style. People with especially high feet might find them a little tight up top, but the toe box is plenty wide for enjoying water sports without blisters. (They’ll be especially great for boating.)
These shoes come in tie-dye, gray, black, a cream color called “marshmallow,” an olive green and a warm brown with a pattern of cool black spots. The sizing is unisex, and ranges from boys 4/women’s 5.5 to men’s 13/women’s 14. (They also come in a heel-less mule style that is, unfortunately, not on sale right now.)
“Just go surf, rinse, then repeat,” Vans says of this shoe on its website. I truly can’t wait.
Promising reviews from Vans.com:
“I wear these kayaking and even my even strolls. They’re comfortable and easy to slide on and go! The look of your classic vans shoe with a summer twist!” — Kandi
“It’s simple they’re crocs in the shape of vans. They’re crocvans. They work as well as both.” — Bux
″I use these for gardening, camping and long walks found them to be comfortable in all settings.” — Izzy
“These are my favorite water shoes to date!! Definitely recommend. I have flat feet and the the support is jus like the sneakers.” — Bigguy
“I’ve received many compliments on how cute they are. Look forward to wearing them more. Looks great with or without socks. Add them to your cart! You will love.” — TP
“The do a good job on my feet. We live at the beach & they are perfect for slipping on at home, great for the walk to the beach & slipping off at sand. Even easy to walk in the sand with them on. Love them! Thank you, Linda.” — Linda