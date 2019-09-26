Two New Vaping-Related Deaths Reported, Raising Death Toll To 11

Two additional people have died from vaping-related illnesses, health officials said this week, bringing the nationwide vaping death toll to 11.

The deaths were reported in Florida and Georgia and were the first vaping-related fatalities for both states.

Georgia health officials identified the deceased individual as a 35-year-old man who had a history of heavy nicotine vaping, but no history of vaping THC. The Florida Department of Health has not released details about its fatality and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Most nationwide cases of vaping-related lung damage have involved individuals with a history of using products containing THC, though there have been cases of people who only used nicotine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of this week, there are eight other vaping-associated illnesses in Georgia.

“All patients were hospitalized and developed pneumonia with no known infectious cause,” the Georgia Department of Public Health said. All of the individuals are between the ages of 18 and 68 and nearly all are male.

Florida has reported 27 known cases of lung damage associated with e-cigarette use this year.

Nationwide, there have been at least 530 cases of lung illness, according to the CDC. These cases have been reported within 38 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Similar deaths have been confirmed in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Oregon.

Carlo Allegri / Reuters Vaping products on display in a store window in New York City.

On Monday, ﻿Kansas reported its second known death from a vaping-related illness. The first death was of a female resident over the age of 50 with underlying health conditions. The second death was of a male over the age of 50 who also had underlying health conditions.

On Sept. 19, Missouri announced its first vaping-related death, identifying the individual as a man in his mid-40s. The man had normal lung function before he started vaping in May. Over the next three months, he developed mild respiratory symptoms that worsened, leading to his hospitalization in late August.