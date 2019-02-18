'Veep' Final Season Trailer Brings Campaign Drama, Laughs And Even More Swearing

Before real-life candidates make a fool of themselves on the campaign trail, the new season of “Veep” is upon us for one last expletive-filled hurrah.

The first trailer for the final season of HBO’s Emmy-winning political comedy fittingly arrived on Presidents Day with a message from Commander in Chief Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) to her constituents: “You’re welcome.”

The seventh season, which was delayed for a year following Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer treatment, will follow Meyer’s re-election campaign as she hits the road to understand “real Americans,” which goes about as well as you’d expect.

“This entire country is getting more disgusting by the second,” Meyer says in the trailer, to which her senior strategist adds, “That’s the demo we’re targeting mostly on Facebook.”

Louis-Dreyfus is back for one final round ― and a boatload of awards, if history has taught us anything ― along with cast members Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Sam Richardson, Kevin Dunn, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Gary Cole and more.

The actress, who made history for her sixth consecutive Emmy win for best actress in a comedy category, has described the closing of the series as “bittersweet.”

“I adore these people,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in October. “I adore the show and what we’ve been able to achieve with it.”

