Stephen Colbert is a man on a mission in a parody mini-episode of “Veep” that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show.”

The late-night TV host traveled through time and space to warn the characters of HBO’s soon-to-end hit satirical comedy that “the things that you are doing on this earth then happen in my world over and over again.”

Such as the “foul-mouth president who tweets like a child, blaming everything on the Chinese” and “a completely moronic press secretary,” he explained.

“You are killing my world, “ Colbert told Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character Selina Meyer ― but to little avail.