Vegan And Vegetarian Grilling Recipes For A Plant-Based Cookout

Delicious hot dogs, burgers, main dishes and sides -- and they're all meat- and dairy-free. Do it for Greta. Do it for the planet.

You’ve likely heard plenty of reasons you should cut back on your meat and dairy consumption: The production of animal products has numerous negative ramifications for your health, the environment and the welfare of animals.

The good news is that even the smallest cutbacks can make a profoundly positive impact. The “Meatless Mondays” movement, for example, which encourages consumers to eliminate meat just one day a week, calculated that if everyone who knows about Meatless Mondays — 32% of Americans surveyed — followed it faithfully for 52 weeks, it would be the equivalent of taking 1.6 million cars off the road for a year.

Similarly, a Natural Resources Defense Council report titled “Less Beef, Less Carbon” found that by reducing beef consumption by 19% from 2005 to 2014, Americans dramatically reduced carbon emissions equivalent to 39 million fewer cars.

And now, 18-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is making a plea that we all go vegan. Speaking to viewers in a recent short film titled “For Nature,” Thunberg blames animal agriculture for our current health crisis, the climate crisis, biodiversity loss and animal suffering. Her message is basically this: If you care about the future of our planet, go vegan.

There’s just one problem. Grilling season is upon us, which to many people translates to burger and hot dog season. But if you’re looking to cut back on those traditions, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite plant-based recipes to make at your next cookout. You won’t miss a thing, we promise. (And you may even develop a craving for carrot hot dogs.)

1
Carrot Dogs
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
2
Easy Grillable Veggie Burgers
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
3
The Best Vegan Pasta Salad
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
4
Vegan Layered Pasta Salad with Pesto
Rainbow Nourishments
Get the recipe from Rainbow Nourishments
5
Jamaican Jerk Grilled Eggplant
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
6
Vegan Macaroni Salad
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
7
Grilled Corn with Sriracha Aioli
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
8
Best Ever Vegan Baked Beans
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
9
Grilled Veggie Skewers with Chimichurri Sauce
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
10
Simple French-Style Potato Salad
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
11
Easy Vegan Coleslaw
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
12
Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad with Herbed White Beans
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
13
Smoky BBQ Black Bean Burger
Minimalist Baker
Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker
14
Creamy Cucumber Dill Salad
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
15
Balsamic Grilled Vegetables
Jessica In The Kitchen
Get the recipe from Jessica In The Kitchen
16
BBQ Jackfruit Tacos
Rainbow Nourishments
Get the recipe from Rainbow Nourishments
17
BBQ Pulled Sweet Potato Sandwich
Yup ... It's Vegan!
Get the recipe from Yup ... It's Vegan!
18
Lemon Dill Potato Salad
Delicious Everyday
Get the recipe from Delicious Everyday
19
Balsamic Beet Burgers
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
20
Portobello Mushroom Hot Dogs
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
21
Grilled Maple Mustard Brussels Sprouts
Jessica In The Kitchen
Get the recipe from Jessica In The Kitchen
22
Maple BBQ Cauliflower Wraps
Rainbow Nourishments
Get the recipe from Rainbow Nourishments
23
Vegan Barbecue 'Beef' (Seitan) Sandwiches
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
24
Asian Slaw with Sesame Ginger Dressing
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
25
Jackfruit Pulled "Pork"
Connoisseurus Veg
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
26
Festive Pesto Pasta Salad
Rainbow Nourishments
Get the recipe from Rainbow Nourishments
