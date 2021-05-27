HuffPost

You’ve likely heard plenty of reasons you should cut back on your meat and dairy consumption: The production of animal products has numerous negative ramifications for your health, the environment and the welfare of animals.

The good news is that even the smallest cutbacks can make a profoundly positive impact. The “Meatless Mondays” movement, for example, which encourages consumers to eliminate meat just one day a week, calculated that if everyone who knows about Meatless Mondays — 32% of Americans surveyed — followed it faithfully for 52 weeks, it would be the equivalent of taking 1.6 million cars off the road for a year.

Similarly, a Natural Resources Defense Council report titled “Less Beef, Less Carbon” found that by reducing beef consumption by 19% from 2005 to 2014, Americans dramatically reduced carbon emissions equivalent to 39 million fewer cars.

And now, 18-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is making a plea that we all go vegan. Speaking to viewers in a recent short film titled “For Nature,” Thunberg blames animal agriculture for our current health crisis, the climate crisis, biodiversity loss and animal suffering. Her message is basically this: If you care about the future of our planet, go vegan.