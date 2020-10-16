Let’s be honest. If you’re looking for a quick vegetarian sandwich to slap together, grilled cheese is always a tempting option ― bread and cheese are in almost everyone’s kitchen, and it’s potentially one of the most delicious foods in the world. But your body deserves a little more nutrition than that.
We’ve gathered eight of our favorite veggie sandwiches for you to consider, from a smashed chickpea avocado sandwich to an eggplant banh mi for when you’re feeling a little fancy. Give them a try and find a new favorite.
1
Power Veggie Sandwich
Lovely Little Kitchen
2
Smashed Chickpea Avocado Sandwich
Feasting At Home
3
Jessica In The Kitchen
4
Vegan Pulled Mushroom Sandwiches
Jessica In The Kitchen
5
Caprese Sandwich with Parsley Pesto
Jessica In The Kitchen
6
The Best Avocado Egg Salad
Pinch Of Yum
7
Roasted Eggplant Banh Mi
Chocolate for Basil
8
Peanut Butter and Basil Sandwich
Minimalist Baker