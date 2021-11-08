The traditional Thanksgiving spread, full of meat and dairy, means that if you’re a vegan or vegetarian, it can be tough to find something to eat. (It also means the dinner table conversation will include phrases like, “Do the mashed potatoes have milk in them?”) One solution to this problem is to use the plethora of plant-based recipes online to make entrees, side dishes and desserts that will satisfy both vegetarians and carnivores.
No one knows these recipes better than the talented developers themselves, who shared their favorite Thanksgiving recipes with us that will have your friends and family asking, “Are you sure the mashed potatoes don’t have milk in them?”
1
Spiced Roasted Pumpkin with Farro and Hummus
The Minimalist Vegan
2
Vegan Lentil Meatloaf Muffins
Veggies Save The Day
3
Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Miso Garlic Butter
Rainbow Plant Life
4
Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash with Wild Rice and Tempeh
Emliie Eats
5
Plant-Based Stuffing
The Jaroudi Family
6
Warm Cannellini and Browned Carrot Salad
In My Bowl
7
Vegan Shepherds Pie
A Couple Cooks
8
Cashew Corn Chowder with Cilantro Cream
My New Roots
9
Vegan Mini Pecan Pies
Dada Eats
10
Crustless Pumpkin Pie
Chocolate Covered Katie
Cookbooks That Make Thanksgiving Easier