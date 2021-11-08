Food & Drink

Vegan And Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes That Everyone Will Want

Delicious plant-based mains, sides, soups and desserts.

The traditional Thanksgiving spread, full of meat and dairy, means that if you’re a vegan or vegetarian, it can be tough to find something to eat. (It also means the dinner table conversation will include phrases like, “Do the mashed potatoes have milk in them?”) One solution to this problem is to use the plethora of plant-based recipes online to make entrees, side dishes and desserts that will satisfy both vegetarians and carnivores.

No one knows these recipes better than the talented developers themselves, who shared their favorite Thanksgiving recipes with us that will have your friends and family asking, “Are you sure the mashed potatoes don’t have milk in them?”

Spiced Roasted Pumpkin with Farro and Hummus
The Minimalist Vegan
To most, a Thanksgiving entree means turkey. A vegan Thanksgiving is whatever the heck you want it to be, and for Maša Ofei of The Minimalist Vegan blog, that means a showstopping dish with seasonal produce. “When I think of Thanksgiving, I think of rich fall flavors,” Ofei said. “That’s why I picked this specific dish that’s a little different, but so delicious!"

Get the recipe from The Minimalist Vegan.
Vegan Lentil Meatloaf Muffins
Veggies Save The Day
Cooking for multiple people over the holidays can be overwhelming, so it’s an absolute joy and relief to create a hearty entree with legumes and veggies that comes out of the oven hot and delicious in about 25 minutes. “Vegans and vegetarians are often stuck eating only side dishes at Thanksgiving,” said Amy Katz of the blog Veggies Save The Day. “But these lentil meatloaf muffins are comforting, and the perfect complement to mashed potatoes and roasted vegetables.” Want to level up this dish with gravy? Katie Trant of Hey Nutrition Lady has you covered with a vegan take on the Thanksgiving staple.

Get the recipe from Veggies Save The Day.
Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Miso Garlic Butter
Rainbow Plant Life
Thanksgiving means sides. And sure, mashed potatoes without butter or cream are vegan. But plain mashed potatoes are also a bit … plain. That’s why Nisha Vora of the blog Rainbow Plant Life has a simple plan to kick up the flavor of mashed potatoes without the help of dairy products. “I’ve been making Thanksgiving mashed potatoes for my family since I was 16, so when I went vegan they were worried I wouldn’t be able to deliver,” Vora said. “But the combination of roasted garlic and miso butter makes these mashed potatoes just as indulgent and delicious as the classic.” Or if cheesy mashed potatoes are more your speed, you can’t go wrong with Dolly and Oatmeal’s Hasselback Potato and Shallot Gratin.

Get the recipe from Rainbow Plant Life.
Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash with Wild Rice and Tempeh
Emliie Eats
There is no lack of protein in this entree from Emilie Hebert, the registered dietician nutritionist behind the blog Emilie Eats. That’s thanks in part to the magical fermented soy product known as tempeh, which has 18 grams of protein per three-ounce serving. “This stuffed squash recipe is filling enough to serve as your turkey alternative, thanks to the tempeh!” Hebert said. “It’s got everything: winter squash, tempeh, wild rice and a burst of sweetness from the pomegranates.”

Get the recipe from Emilie Eats.
Plant-Based Stuffing
The Jaroudi Family
On the surface, it seems ridiculous to need a vegan recipe for baked bread. But Thanksgiving stuffing is often laden with butter, eggs and chicken broth. This handy recipe from Brittany Jaroudi of The Jaroudi Family blog replaces those ingredients with plant-based ones that add plenty of umami, like white miso paste. “One thing I love to see at our Thanksgiving table is comfort food without the bloating, yucky feeling you get at the end of the night,” Jaroudi said. “You can enjoy all the typical Thanksgiving food with your family and still feel good at the end of night (without the after dinner nap).”

Get the recipe from The Jaroudi Family.
Warm Cannellini and Browned Carrot Salad
In My Bowl
Many of the traditional sides at the Thanksgiving table are decadent. Simply because a side dish doesn’t include dairy or meat products doesn’t mean it can’t also satisfy you in the same way. “This is packed to the brim with sweet carrots and hearty little beans, warming pops of maple and bright wisps of dill,” said Alexandra Tallulah of the In My Bowl blog. “It’s the kind of bite that feels both indulgent and replenishing.” We’ll have seconds.

Get the recipe from In My Bowl.
Vegan Shepherds Pie
A Couple Cooks
Plant-based food gets a bad rap for not being filling or hearty, and it's dishes like this vegan shepherds pie from Sonja and Alex Overhiser of the blog A Couple Cooks that are a strong counterpoint. “This vegan shepherd’s pie is a fan favorite and a perfect Thanksgiving entree!” Overhiser said. “It’s creamy and gravy-filled with tender vegetables, lentils and scented with fennel and sage. Then a fluffy layer of golden brown mashed potatoes topped with fresh rosemary. It’s seriously satisfying.”

Get the recipe from A Couple Cooks.
Cashew Corn Chowder with Cilantro Cream
My New Roots
You don’t need dairy to make a creamy soup, and Sarah Britton of the blog My New Roots knows this very well. “Classic chowder relies heavily on milk and cream, and perhaps a little butter for extra unctuousness,” Britton said. “As yum as that is, if you’ve never used cashews to replace [dairy] in a soup before, I highly recommend it. Even if you’re cooking for someone on the dairy train, it’s a lovely change of pace and gives a different flavor profile that adds something rich and satisfying to this simple soup.”

Get the recipe from My New Roots.
Vegan Mini Pecan Pies
Dada Eats
Samah Dada of the Dada Eats blog speaks for all of us when she asks, “Does Thanksgiving even exist without pecan pie?” No. No, it does not. “My Mini Vegan Pecan Pies are a crowd-pleasing staple, and I haven’t gone a single Thanksgiving without them in years,” Dada said. “The crust leans more towards cookie in texture, which is embraced by a chewy-sweet filling made from maple syrup, coconut sugar and pecans. Not to mention, they’re mini, and you and I both know that everything is cuter in miniature form.”

Get the recipe from Dada Eats.
Crustless Pumpkin Pie
Chocolate Covered Katie
Katie Higgins, the dessert mastermind behind the blog Chocolate Covered Katie, shared her most popular Thanksgiving recipe that is sure to be a staple for your future holiday meals. “This simple homemade crustless pumpkin pie is so unbelievably delicious,” Higgins said. “It’s suitable for both keto and vegan diets, but readers who aren’t on any special diet whatsoever really love it too!"

Get the recipe from Chocolate Covered Katie.
