Plant-Based Stuffing

The Jaroudi Family

On the surface, it seems ridiculous to need a vegan recipe for baked bread. But Thanksgiving stuffing is often laden with butter, eggs and chicken broth. This handy recipe from Brittany Jaroudi of The Jaroudi Family blog replaces those ingredients with plant-based ones that add plenty of umami, like white miso paste. “One thing I love to see at our Thanksgiving table is comfort food without the bloating, yucky feeling you get at the end of the night,” Jaroudi said. “You can enjoy all the typical Thanksgiving food with your family and still feel good at the end of night (without the after dinner nap).”