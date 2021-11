Mashed Potatoes with Vegan Miso Garlic Butter

Rainbow Plant Life

Thanksgiving means sides. And sure, mashed potatoes without butter or cream are vegan. But plain mashed potatoes are also a bit … plain. That’s why Nisha Vora of the blog Rainbow Plant Life has a simple plan to kick up the flavor of mashed potatoes without the help of dairy products. “I’ve been making Thanksgiving mashed potatoes for my family since I was 16, so when I went vegan they were worried I wouldn’t be able to deliver,” Vora said. “But the combination of roasted garlic and miso butter makes these mashed potatoes just as indulgent and delicious as the classic.” Or if cheesy mashed potatoes are more your speed, you can’t go wrong with Dolly and Oatmeal’s Hasselback Potato and Shallot Gratin