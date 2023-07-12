Critics Unleash Holy Hell On Vegas Pastor For Over-The-Top Trump Introduction

A Las Vegas church is coming under fire for hosting Donald Trump over the weekend ― and for its pastor’s over-the-top introduction for the former president.
“I am so excited about what’s going on here today,” Jimmy Morales, the senior pastor at Fervent Cavalry, said by way of introduction. “This is the most amazing thing that’s ever happened at this church ― other than you giving your life to the Lord.”
Morales said he was “blessed” to have Trump at the church, praised the indicted ex-president for setting to stage for the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade and urged Christians to “fight to take this country back” by supporting Trump.
“If we can take Nevada back, we can take the country back,” he said, then offered a prayer thanking God “for bringing our president to this place.”
Critics slammed the pastor for putting politics in the pulpit ― and said he was running afoul of IRS regulations, which state that churches that engage in political campaign activity can lose their tax-exempt status: