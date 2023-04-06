Home & LivinghomeGardening
8 Essential Gardening Tips To Keep Your Garden Green

Maintaining a thriving garden takes time, patience and education. Throughout every step of the process, the garden experts at Lowe's have you covered.
HuffPost's Branded Creative Team

Leafy greens may provide the fastest payoff.

According to a recent survey conducted by Lowe’s, most homeowners either currently have or are planning to have a vegetable garden this year. Plants like herbs and lettuce have a rather simple and quick life cycle and because they typically only require some planting of seeds, they can be an approachable entry into gardening edible plants.

Learn how long your growing season is.

It may sound obvious but doing some recon into the length of your region’s growing season will help you make the most of your plants. More than two-thirds of homeowners have felt, at least once, like they needed support with some aspect of their gardening; devoting time to research and familiarize yourself with gardening or consulting an expert can equip you with the skills and confidence needed to help your garden thrive.

Do some good for the environment and your garden.

Eight in ten homeowners feel that gardening is an important way to contribute to a sustainable future for the planet. Making use of compost can be a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and enhance your garden. Compost aids in the process of storing water and aerating soil, so it’s a win-win.

Let the light in — the right way.

Despite the outdoor nature of gardens, different plants require varying amounts of exposure to the sun. If you’re one of the average homeowners with 7 indoor plants and 28 outdoor plants, make sure you’re providing the newest additions to your garden with the appropriate amount of sunlight.

Weed the right way.

Let’s face it: Removing weeds is no stroll in the park. Finding a method you can maintain and one that works for your garden may be the best bet to keep your green areas consistently nourished.

Know how soft your soil is.

Before you begin your gardening journey, figure out your plant hardiness zone, which will allow you to understand the kind of plants that will flourish in your garden based on the soil of your region. States in the northernmost U.S. can fall under the coldest zones, while Southern states will be higher on the scale and more forgiving to tropical plants.

Water well.

Knowing the best time of day to water your garden and the frequency with which to do so may seem simple, but focusing on the nuances and specifics of watering can ensure your garden receives the perfect amount of H2O.

Don’t soil a good thing.

52% of homeowners are planning to add a new section to their garden or to start a new garden this year. When you begin to do so, knowing how to care for your soil is essential. A pro tip: Avoid planting in damp or wet soil; rather, wait until your topsoil offers a more crumbly, dry texture before you begin digging.

Take the guesswork out of gardening and explore Lowe’s gardening “How-To” resources or talk to your local Lowe’s red vest associate today.

This article was paid for by Lowe’s and created by HuffPost’s Branded Creative Team. HuffPost editorial staff did not participate in the creation of this content.

