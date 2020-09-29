Up Your Sandwich Game With This 15-Minute, Veggie Packed Delight

en.citiesbreak.com

Falafel may get all the attention, but the sabich, another popular street food favorite found all over Israel, will go down a storm in your household.

London-based chef and owner of Tel-Aviv style restaurant Shuk, Mark Jankel, shows us his Middle-Eastern vegetarian sandwich recipe he originally created for Cities Break. The sandwich is made up of fried eggplant slices, hard-boiled eggs, hummus, Israeli salad and parsley – all wrapped up inside a pita and drizzled with tahini sauce and amba (a mango pickle).

“Kids can help prepare every step of the way in this straightforward recipe from peeling the eggs to mixing the tahini paste with water to get the perfect texture,” explains Jankel. “They can learn how important it is to prepare the components before starting to construct and layer all of the ingredients.”

Aside from getting a crash course in sandwich-building 101, they’ll learn about seasonings, texture and balance. “Kids will love the satisfaction they get from carefully preparing the various components that go into the Sabich,” he adds.

Sabich Sandwich

Serves: 4 | Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 5 mins

en.citiesbreak.com Israeli Sandwich Sabich

Ingredients:

2 eggplant, sliced

4 pitas

2 tbsp oil

4 hard-boiled eggs (hard-boiled and sliced)

1/2 cup hummus

1/2 cup tahini sauce

4 tbsp amba sauce (Iraqi tangy mango pickle condiment)

Israeli salad

For the tahini sauce:

4 tbsp tahini

4 tbsp water

2 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp garlic powder

For the Israeli salad:

1 tomato, diced

1/4 cucumber, diced

1/4 red onion, diced

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Method:

1. Heat a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Brush the eggplant slices with oil and fry for about five minutes on both sides until golden brown.

2. Assemble the Israeli salad and mix together the tahini sauce ingredients in a bowl. Season to taste.