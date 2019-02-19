HuffPost Finds

15 Gorgeous Veil Alternatives For Brides With Short Hair

Wedding hats, headbands, halos and hair combs are all great options.

Thinking of swapping out the traditional veil for something more statement-making on your wedding day? There are so many unique alternative veil options out there, especially for brides with short hair ― including hats, headbands, halos and hair combs.

Bridal headpieces have become very trendy, and they definitely go beyond flower crowns for boho brides and bridesmaids. You can find crystal-covered crowns that look great on a pixie cut, felt fedoras that perfectly frame a wavy lob and jewel-covered headbands that work with a blunt bob. Etsy has a ton of veil alternatives, and you can even work with a seller to create a more custom piece.

We’ve rounded up some of the best veil alternatives for brides on Etsy below:

1
A wedding hair vine with gold leaves and crystals
2
A bejeweled branch hair pin
3
A white felt fedora
4
This rhinestone headband
5
This greenery flower crown
6
This fabulous feather headband
7
This rose quartz headband
8
This pearl-and-stone beaded hair comb
9
This tulle bridal turban
10
This feather flapper-inspired headpiece
11
This rhinestone bridal halo
12
This pillbox hat with a mini veil
13
This white floral hair comb
14
This rhinestone bridal chain
15
This embellished birdcage veil
