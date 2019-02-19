15 Gorgeous Veil Alternatives For Brides With Short Hair

Thinking of swapping out the traditional veil for something more statement-making on your wedding day? There are so many unique alternative veil options out there, especially for brides with short hair ― including hats, headbands, halos and hair combs.

Bridal headpieces have become very trendy, and they definitely go beyond flower crowns for boho brides and bridesmaids. You can find crystal-covered crowns that look great on a pixie cut, felt fedoras that perfectly frame a wavy lob and jewel-covered headbands that work with a blunt bob. Etsy has a ton of veil alternatives, and you can even work with a seller to create a more custom piece.

We’ve rounded up some of the best veil alternatives for brides on Etsy below: