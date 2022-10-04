New 'Scooby-Doo' Film Makes It Official: Velma Is Queer

"Scooby-Doo" character Velma Dinkley develops a crush on a female character in the new film "Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!" Warner Brothers Animation

Popular “Scooby-Doo” character Velma Dinkley has come out of the closet after 53 years.

The newest “Scooby-Doo” movie, “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!,” shows the brainy sleuth developing a serious crush on a female costume designer named Coco Diablo, as you can see in the clip below.

Velma first meets Coco Diablo in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo”#Scoobydoohistory pic.twitter.com/TnWGS0B5GK — Scooby-Doo History (@scoobyhistory) October 4, 2022

The news isn’t exactly shocking: Velma’s sexual orientation has been the subject of speculation almost since the first “Scooby-Doo” series debuted in 1969.

And it wasn’t just the viewers who suspected Velma wasn’t straight.

Variety pointed out that “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, who wrote the script for the 2002 live-action “Scooby-Doo,” and Tony Cervone, the supervising producer on the “Mystery Incorporated” series, both confirmed Velma liked women, but were never able to make it an official part of her character.

Cervone revealed on Instagram back in 2020 that the other people on the show “made our intentions as clear as we could 10 years ago,” and added, “Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer.”

The new film debut is available on Amazon Prime and will air on Cartoon Network on Oct. 14.

Many Twitter users were happy about the news, but not necessarily surprised.

Um, tell us gays something we did not know https://t.co/WR2CDA9xEj — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) October 4, 2022

Very confused to learn some people thought Velma was ...straight? — Lissete Lanuza Sáenz ✨ (@lizziethat) October 4, 2022

Republicans, the Scooby Doo gang drives a flower power weed wagon and eats the same diet as their dogs, why were you watching in the first place? — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) October 4, 2022

If you're angry that Velma from Scooby-Doo is a lesbian, perhaps it's time to look inward. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) October 4, 2022

men never deserved velma — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) October 4, 2022

i need to see coco and velma couples costumes this year https://t.co/rAjehgGumR — noella 👾🪐 (@yonoella) October 4, 2022

this my fave scene of her !! pic.twitter.com/V07OfY1nsS — Pia 🍃 (@soleildiddle) October 4, 2022