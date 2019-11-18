17 Gorgeous Photos Of Bridesmaids Rocking The Velvet Dress Trend

We’ve got a soft spot these days for velvet bridesmaid dresses. And after seeing these beautiful bridal parties pull off the trend, we have a feeling you will too.

While velvet dresses could work year-round, they’re particularly perfect for fall or winter celebrations. You could have your bridesmaids in matching velvet dresses, mix colors and styles in the same fabric, or even throw in a velvet dress or two among different fabrics to add some texture to a mismatched bridal party look.

Feast your eyes on some glamorous bridal parties who rocked the velvet trend. Then, if you’re feeling inspired to try the look for yourself, check out some dresses we found in similar styles.