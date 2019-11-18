Relationships

17 Gorgeous Photos Of Bridesmaids Rocking The Velvet Dress Trend

These bridal parties stunned in their eye-catching wedding attire.

We’ve got a soft spot these days for velvet bridesmaid dresses. And after seeing these beautiful bridal parties pull off the trend, we have a feeling you will too.

While velvet dresses could work year-round, they’re particularly perfect for fall or winter celebrations. You could have your bridesmaids in matching velvet dresses, mix colors and styles in the same fabric, or even throw in a velvet dress or two among different fabrics to add some texture to a mismatched bridal party look.

Feast your eyes on some glamorous bridal parties who rocked the velvet trend. Then, if you’re feeling inspired to try the look for yourself, check out some dresses we found in similar styles.

1
ALEA LOVELY
2
Ball Photo Co
3
JoPhoto
4
Jieru Photography
5
Stephanie Rogers Photography
6
Madeline Barr Photography
7
Love Me Do Photography
8
Dash Photography
9
Hallie Jade Pictures
10
Stephanie Rogers Photography
11
Nicole Chan Photography
12
THE LEEKERS
13
Amanda Brooke Photography
14
Bre Thurston
15
Catherine Ann Photography
16
Alicia White
17
Dash Photography

BHLDN Edison Velvet Dress
BHLDN
Get the BHLDN Edison Velvet Dress for $220.
Jenny Yoo Malia Long Sleeve Velvet Evening Gown
Nordstrom
Get the Jenny Yoo Malia Long Sleeve Velvet Evening Gown for $295.
David's Bridal Velvet Scoopneck Sheath Dress with Satin Straps
David's Bridal
Get the David's Bridal Velvet Scoopneck Sheath Dress with Satin Straps for $99.95.
Madewell Velvet V-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Dress
Madewell
Get the Madewell Velvet V-Neck Flutter-Sleeve Dress for $88.
Vince Camuto Velvet Off the Shoulder Dress
Nordstrom
Get the Vince Camuto Velvet Off the Shoulder Dress for $178.
Modcloth Faux Wrap Velvet Dress
Nordstrom
Get the Modcloth Faux Wrap Velvet Dress for $99.
Jenny Yoo Ellis Velvet Dress
Jenny Yoo/BHLDN
Get the Jenny Yoo Ellis Velvet Dress for $295.
Eliza J Long Sleeve Ruched Velvet Gown
Nordstrom
Get the Eliza J Long Sleeve Ruched Velvet Gown for $168.
BHLDN Thrive Velvet Dress
BHLDN
Get the BHLDN Thrive Velvet Dress for $140.
David's Bridal Cara Velvet Plus Size Wrap Dress
David's Bridal
Get the David's Bridal Cara Velvet Plus Size Wrap Dress for $148.
Dessy Embellished Belt Strapless Velvet Gown
Nordstrom
Get the Dessy Embellished Belt Strapless Velvet Gown for $270.
