Velvet has long been a staple around the holiday season, but in 2021, that soft, luxurious fabric seems to be getting even more popular ― and with year-round staying power.

This is especially clear when you look at men on the red carpet. Celebrities like Jason Sudeikis, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rege-Jean Page are just a few of the many famous fellows who’ve sported velvet suits in public appearances this year. Awards show stages are also getting a taste for the material, with performance outfits from the likes of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak (aka Silk Sonic).

Getty Images/Rich Fury/John Lamparski/David M. Benett Lately, celebrities including (left to right) Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Sudeikis and Rege-Jean Page have worn velvet suits on the red carpet.

And they’re not just wearing plain black velvet. We’ve seen rich hues like burgundy and deep blue, as well as printed suits a la Anthony Ramos at the American Music Awards.

Velvet is a closely woven tufted fabric with a short thick pile that creates that soft and luxurious texture. While some of us associate velvet with life at the Tudor court, the material is believed to have originated in ancient Egypt, China and the Middle East. It makes sense the material would be a popular choice today as we transition out of the era of pandemic comfort dressing and back into more elevated wardrobes. If you have to wear a suit again, at least make it soft to the touch.

There are many ways to style your velvet suit ensemble. On the footwear front, you can wear traditional dress shoes and socks or low-key loafers and bare ankles.

Under the jacket, you might wear a formal button down and accessorize with a pocket square, vest and bowtie ― or you can keep it casual and tie-free. Consider going with an even more relaxed look like a simple white T-shirt, Jake Gyllenhaal-style, or channeling Penn Badgely on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with a coordinating turtleneck.

And you don’t even have to commit to the full velvet suit. Prince William, Daniel Craig and Jason Momoa have all recently sported velvet suit jackets with non-velvet pants at big events.

Getty Images/Samir Hussein/Karwai Tang/Mike Marsland Prince William, Daniel Craig and Jason Momoa have all worn velvet suit jackets during recent public appearances.

However you style your formal velvet look, don’t forget to take a few moments to stop and feel that smooth, soft material for cozy winter vibes. If you’re looking to try out the velvet suit trend, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.