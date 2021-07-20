Venmo Will No Longer Let Strangers See Your Payments

Venmo, which is owned by PayPal, said Tuesday that users will still have to ability to control their friends list and will be able to see transactions among friends. Users can also continue to block other Venmo customers.

Customer complaints against some digital payment services, including Venmo, CashApp and Zelle, were up sharply in the first few months of 2021 compared to the same period last year. People encountered issues ranging from scams to poor customer service, according to a report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. (The higher number of complaints may be due in part to an overall increase in people using contactless payment services, following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Venmo, for its part, appears to be strengthening its efforts to improve security and crack down on fraud.