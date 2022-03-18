Shopping

If You’re Moving, This $30 Purchase Will Make Life So Much Easier

These super large, heavy duty moving bags will instantly replace all of those cardboard moving boxes.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/VENO-Storage-Backpack-Carrying-Handles/dp/B07J6625YY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6233444ce4b009ab92f4c9ba,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Veno heavy duty moving bags" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6233444ce4b009ab92f4c9ba" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/VENO-Storage-Backpack-Carrying-Handles/dp/B07J6625YY?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6233444ce4b009ab92f4c9ba,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Veno heavy duty moving bags</a> have back straps for easy carrying.
Amazon
Veno heavy duty moving bags have back straps for easy carrying.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

As someone who’s moved a couple times — especially since I started living in New York City — I know firsthand how stressful the process of relocating is. Just the thought of having to pack up literally everything you own and fit it into boxes is daunting. I’m planning to move again in a couple months, and I’m already dreading it.

But as I was participating in yet another TikTok scroll session, I came across not one, not two, but three TikToks from three different people who were all raving about the same product: Veno heavy duty moving bags, which have more than 14,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

If you want a reusable alternative to traditional cardboard moving boxes, which you have to take the time to put together and take apart, these bags are a great option. They’re ideal for moving and are sturdy enough to store all of your items securely, up to 50 pounds. They measure 29 by 13 by 15 inches and are made of durable polypropylene woven material, similar to the famous blue Ikea bag. You can buy them in sets of four, six, eight or ten, and in blue or gray. See them in action below.

@troublepuffs

Best bags ever! #moving #storage

♬ original sound - Daring Darling

But the best part about these bags is that they come with long carry handles and back side straps so you can carry them like backpacks. And when you’re done moving, you can use them for your other storage needs or as your new laundry bag to transport dirty clothes.

If you need just a little more convincing before you’re truly sold, check out these glowing Amazon reviews from people who’ve used them:

“Sturdy and durable! These were the best for moving. I’ve moved a bunch of times and tried everything - boxes, bins, you name it. I came across these when I was searching for moving supplies and am so glad I did!! I recommended them to a friend and she said the same thing. Great for blankets, bedding, clothes on hangers, odds and ends, pretty much anything. Now that I moved, I’ll use them for grocery and Costco trips.” — philephan81

“Buy these!!! I packed my entire closet in these 6 bags. They are durable and very easy to use. You can also leave your coats and jackets on hangers and pack them for easy transport. I keep seasonal items in them and I have been able to fit two queen sized comforters and a bunch of pillows in one bag. It’s definitely a good item to invest in.” — Dini Prabhakar

“These were my favorite part of my move from an apartment 4 floors from my car with a broken elevator. I was able to pack so much in them and then wear them down the stairs on my back while carrying another in my hands (or even two if they were light!). SUCH a great product. Surprisingly durable and able to handle heavy loads.” — Madelina

Get the Veno heavy duty extra-large moving bags on Amazon starting at $29.99 for a set of four.

A few packets of sanitizing wipes

What To Pack In Your Carry-On Bag Now That You're Traveling Again

shopping travelstorage hacksmovingpacking tips

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

I Tried The Grated Egg Avocado Toast From TikTok. Here’s What You Should Know.

Relationships

What’s The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Work/Life

11 Simple Tech Hacks That Will Make Your Whole Life Easier

Parenting

8 Questions Kids Are Asking About War And How To Answer Them

Style & Beauty

Exhausted Moms Share Their Hacks For Getting Dressed While Running On Empty

Travel

12 Mistakes People Make When Renting A Car

Home & Living

23 Movies, TV Shows And Docs To Stream For Women's History Month

Shopping

A List Of 21 Slightly Embarrassing Products You'll Be Glad You Can Buy Online

Shopping

These Dental Chews Will Finally Get Rid Of Your Dog's Bad Breath

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Shopping

9 Gentle And Comfortable Dog Harnesses That Are As Cute As They Are Sturdy

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Shopping

Actually Good Car Air Fresheners That Aren't Those Dreaded Scent Trees

Shopping

13 Simple Swaps To Make Your Beauty Routine More Eco-Friendly

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Food & Drink

The Best Beers (Besides Guinness) To Drink On St. Patrick’s Day, According To Irish Bartenders

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Shopping

You Can't Have Healthy Hair Without A Healthy Scalp. Here Are 7 Products To Help.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Sunday Riley Super Duo Is As Good As Everyone Says

Style & Beauty

The 5 Most Common Postpartum Skin Conditions, From Stretch Marks To Melasma

Home & Living

This Ryan Reynolds Time Travel Movie Is The Top Film On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Wellness

We're Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Shopping

This $15 Kitchen Gadget Is All You Need To Make Perfect Pancakes

Shopping

38 Cheap Products That'll Help Make Your Life Less Stressful

Shopping

21 Things To Bring Some Order To The Chaos In Your Fridge

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Women Sneakerheads Share The Best Sneakers They're Buying This Spring

Travel

10 Products Therapists Personally Use To De-Stress While Traveling

Shopping

5 Products You Need If You Sleep Next To Someone Who Snores

Shopping

The Best Sunscreen Is On Amazon, And It's Not What You Think

Parenting

These Drawings Find The Humor In The Ups And Downs Of Motherhood

Relationships

We're Best Friends... But We've Never Met In Real Life

Parenting

25 Raw Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Travel

9 Mistakes People Make When Booking Summer Travel

Food & Drink

Is Olive Oil Good For Us Or Not? Here's What Experts Argue About.