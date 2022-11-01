Venus Williams Sure Sounds Like She's Retiring

Tennis star Venus Williams wrote Monday she can “look back with no regrets” in an Instagram post that strongly suggested she was bowing out of the sport soon.

Williams, who has won 7 Grand Slam singles titles and 14 Grand Slam doubles titles with younger sister Serena Williams, took a wistful look back at her career.

“On this day 28 years ago I made my debut to professional tennis,” Venus Williams wrote. “I never imagined 28 years later what @serenawilliams and I would experience in this sport. I can recount the wins and the losses, but in the end it was always about the pursuit of my best self. Every day, win lose or draw. I can look back with no regrets. It’s all been worth it.”

The words came with photos of her WTA debut at the Bank of the West classic at age 14 in 1994 ― a moment captured in the 2021 movie “King Richard.”

The elder Williams, 42, lost in singles in the first round of September’s U.S. Open. It was where her younger sister Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champ, appeared to say goodbye to the sport after declaring she was evolving away from it.

If Venus Williams wants to play the next major, the Australian Open in January, she’ll need to gain a wild-card entry, ESPN noted.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist last won a Grand Slams singles title at Wimbledon in 2008.