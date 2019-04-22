Vermont Poised To Officially Replace Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples' Day

If all goes to plan in Vermont, the second Monday in October will soon officially be Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day.

Legislators in the state passed a bill to that effect last Wednesday, seeking to codify what’s been a tradition since 2016, thanks to a proclamation by Democrat Peter Shumlin, who was governor at the time.

Current Vermont Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican, told the Burlington Free Press he’ll likely sign the bill.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) is also poised to sign legislation similar to Vermont’s.

Hawaii, Minnesota and Oregon also observe similar days. In Hawaii, Columbus Day is Discoverers’ Day, in recognition of the Polynesian discoverers of the Hawaiian Islands.

“The shift to Indigenous Peoples’ Day sends a strong message to the descendants of the people who once were sought to be extinguished that there’s a renewed appreciation for their resiliency and contribution to our great state,” New Mexico state Rep. Derrick J. Lente (D) said in a statement after his state changed the holiday. “It is a time to reflect on our understanding of our country’s history, both the good and the bad.”