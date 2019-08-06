El Paso Congresswoman Calls Out Trump For Refusing To Face His Racist Influence

“I declined the invitation because I refuse to be an accessory to his visit,” the congresswoman said. “I refuse to join without a dialogue about the pain his racist and hateful words & actions have caused our community and country.”

Federal prosecutors are pursuing hate crime charges against the white male shooter in the El Paso attack and said they’re also treating the incident as a case of domestic terrorism. Law enforcement authorities suspect that before the attack, the legally armed shooter posted online a four-page, Great Replacement-esque screed that expressed hatred for Hispanic people.

El Paso sits on the U.S.-Mexico border and is often visited by Mexican citizens, a number of whom were killed in last Saturday’s shooting.