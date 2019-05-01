Kristen Bell (And Her Taser) Are Back In Action In First 'Veronica Mars' Trailer

A long time ago ... “Veronica Mars” was unceremoniously canceled after three twisty, critically acclaimed seasons and then revived as a fan-funded feature film. Now, the cult favorite has found a friend in Hulu for a brand-new mystery.

The first full-length trailer for the eight-episode season starring Kristen Bell dropped Wednesday and it looks like our favorite private eye has her hands full.

Fans will certainly appreciate callbacks to the show’s original mystery in the intense trailer, but a string of new murders in Neptune ignites ― and we mean that literally ― some serious trouble for our hero.

Bell has already teased that the new season will be “darker and bigger and more cinematic, and definitely a little bit different” than what we’ve seen before.

“When your best friend is murdered before your 17th birthday, you don’t develop a keen sense of mercy,” Veronica says in the trailer after disarming a mugger with her trusty Taser, Mr. Sparky.

The new season, which is set five years after the film, puts Veronica back in action when a bomb is detonated at a popular spring break destination, and it brings old and new faces together to solve what could be her biggest case yet.

“Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town’s lifeblood tourist industry,” the revival’s official description reads. “After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son’s killer, Veronica is drawn into a mystery that pits the enclave’s wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast’s answer to Daytona Beach.”

Bell’s former co-stars Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring and Francis Capra all appear in the trailer, as do newbies J.K. Simmons and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Hulu also reportedly announced it would make all episode from the show’s first three seasons available for streaming.