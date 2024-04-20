A tiered dress that can be styled with literally anything and is cozy as heck. The pockets, the comfort, and the stylish flair will make this your fave warm weather dress. You'll love it so much you'll throw chunky boots and a cute blazer on with it in the fall.

"I was worried at first that the dress would feel/look/be cheap even though the price was higher than some other dresses I was looking at, but I had been looking and looking for a dress like this so I took the plunge. It is a beautiful dress!. Very versatile. Wear something over, something under, wear it by itself. The only thing I might have to do is add a button hole to the strap so it will sit a little higher on me. I like that it was loose but I didn’t like my bra showing in the back." — Laura "Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and. A stranger even complimented me on it, so 10/10 all around." — Mira