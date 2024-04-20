Promising items from this list include:
A so chic two-piece suit set with wide-leg pants and a blazer
Promising reviews:
"I'm absolutely obsessed with this 'fit! I wore it to a happy hour with a girlfriend and I felt so chic and put together in it, but it was so comfy that it could pass as loungewear from the way that it felt
. It was my first time wearing a 'comfy chic' outfit and I can honestly say that I’m going to order so many more of these types of outfits! Super cute and honestly, can be mixed with anything
. I ordered a small and it fit well, but I kinda wish I would have ordered a medium for a more oversized look." — Jackie Angela
"Love this set, very versatile. The set is very well made, great fabric, and I love the vibrant colors
. True to size, I bought a medium and the pants are a bit short on me but they look great anyway. Planning on buy more colors. Good quality." — Monica Weitzel
Or just a blazer
Promising reviews:
"This blazer is so light
and versatile. My arms are a bit on the bigger side, which makes finding comfortable blazers difficult. This blazer fits so nicely, it’s not restrictive in the shoulder arm/area
. It’s a good combination of flowy but not too oversized
. Really recommend!" — Kendall
"Bought this to wear to the Barbie
movie and I love it! The fabric doesn’t wrinkle
and it has the perfect oversized fit for me. It also isn't too thick so I can use it for both summer and winter outfits
. Love that you can roll up the sleeves and secure them with a button or leave them long." — Sharon Cottrell
A long high-waisted, button-up denim skirt with a slit
Promising reviews:
"Very comfortable, fit was perfect. Love that it is versatile for winter or the beach." — Nicole P.
"I absolutely love this denim skirt! It pairs effortlessly with any shoes and top
, making it perfect for dressing up or down. It's become a versatile favorite in my wardrobe
." —A mara H.
A ridiculously adorable tie-front cropped shirt
Promising reviews:
"Fit perfectly, I love that it’s loose enough to feel appropriate for a casual event
(doesn’t even look cropped from the back), but still open enough for a cute look. Literally my new favorite shirt
." — Val
"Great material. Perfect fit. Versatile — can be used as a swimsuit cover or over regular top
. I ordered it in another color after I realized how nice it was." — Rachel's Style Spot
A flowy wrap dress
Promising review:
"Cute dress. High waist, flutter sleeve, and short but modest length. Wore it on vacation in Mexico and then here, in San Diego with a jean jacket
. Could be worn for brunch, a shower or garden party. Versatile. Happy with my purchase." — Picky Buyer
A cute puff-sleeve top
Promising reviews:
"So cute! Fits true to size and feels high quality. This definitely exceeded expectations! I get compliments every time I wear it, and people are always surprised to hear where I got it from." — Taylor
"I got a size medium, the material was good, didn’t feel cheap
. My only issue is as someone with a smaller chest, I could’ve sized down. I had to pin the bottom of the V-neck as it became too revealing as I moved. Other than that the top is so cute! Very versatile, goes great with shorts and jeans
!" — Tp
A silky smooth satin button-up
Promising reviews:
"It fits true to size. I ordered an XL and it fits across my 40D chest but isn't baggy or boxy-looking
. I noticed the buttons right away…nice quality and they matched the tone of the shirt." — Amazon customer
"Favorite shirt. I originally bought the black and white ones and I ended up getting so many compliments that I bought the dark red and the yellow for my friend! It's super lightweight
, which I love for when I'm at work, and also for when the weather is a little warmer. I wear it at work and when I'm going out so it's very versatile." — megan thomas
A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants
Check out a TikTok of the cargo pants
. Promising reviews
: "I have been searching for YEARRRS — plural — for cargo pants and never found a good pair and always wasted my money. They would either be too tight or too short but THESE RIGHT HERE ARE THE ONES!!
I am so happy TikTok blew these up. Words cannot express my gratitude. Will definitely be buying another pair.
" — Carmel Cooper
"The pants are made from high-quality materials that feel sturdy and well-made. They have lots of pockets, including side cargo pockets that are perfect for carrying a phone, wallet, or other essentials. The pants also have a comfortable fit that's not too tight or too loose, and the adjustable waistband ensures a perfect fit.
One of the things I love about these cargo pants is that they are incredibly versatile. They work great for hiking, camping, or any other outdoor activity, but they also look great for everyday wear. They pair well with T-shirts, hoodies, and sneakers, but can also be dressed up with a button-down shirt and boots." — Malachi
A very gorg deep V-neck mini dress
Promising reviews:
"Absolutely love this dress. It is so cute. I’ve worn it with leggings and boots or as a dress
. Versatile and stylish, expect many compliments!" —t inachabotyoga
"Absolutely adore this little dress — gonna wear it on repeat all year long
! Although there is a lot of draped fabric, it is cut so your figure won’t get lost. True to size — ordered an XS. V-neck is deep, but elastic bodice makes it feel secure
:). Structured fabric. Can totally be dressed up or down!" — sarahc97
Loose overalls
Promising reviews:
"Obsessed! Great quality and fit! I am six months postpartum and this is easy for breastfeeding as well! Love the look and buttons. Versatile for everyday wear and different seasons
." — Courtney
"Love this romper! It’s super cute, incredibly comfortable
, and can absolutely be dressed up for a few afternoon cocktails with my girls! I paired it with a felt fedora hat
for a trendy spring look. True to size and is forgiving if you go smaller." — Maxine
A bell-sleeve blouse
Promising reviews:
"So soft. I would definitely buy this in other colors. I also love the style and the fit, it goes great with high-waisted pants or a skirt. Versatile enough to dress it up or down. It is a bit sheer though so be prepared for that." — Amazon customer
"Perfect seasonal transition top!! This top is SO cute and easy to dress up/down. I wore it with white shorts and got so many compliments. I've also worn it to dinner with jeans and got a great reaction there, too! It's lightweight without being hot and warm enough to keep you from being chilly in the evening
. Worth it!!!" — Caroline Doss
A good ole jean jacket
Promising reviews:
"I bought this jacket in January of 2020. I hardly ever write reviews but clearly, this jacket means enough to me to take the time almost three years later to write its praises. It has been to hell and back with me and all my girlfriends. ALL of us wear it consistently and funny thing is we're all different sizes
. I bought the large, in light blue with no fraying except for the bottom back. It's the PERFECT denim shade. One girlfriend is super petite and it's plenty oversized on her and looks great. I am petite with much broader shoulders and it fits me perfectly with an oversized look. My other girlfriend is plus size and it fits her like a regular jean jacket. It's so dang durable
and the more you wash it (I've washed it over 100 times) the more relaxed the denim gets. I just love the way it looks with everything
especially when I wear it with the same color denim jeans. I freaking love this thing and I have like, 10 other jean jackets — this one FAR EXCEEDS any others.
BUY IT NOW!" — Heather
"Soft and oh so cute! Very versatile. I purchased the size large and am a size large in tops. It was perfectly oversized and didn’t feel like I was being swallowed by it or like it was too tight on my shoulders
." — jb
Or a colorful jean jacket
Reviewers recommend sizing up!Promising review:
"Nice, versatile jean jacket. I bought the white one, purchased it in a larger size than I usually wear. It’s not stiff, looks nice, and it's comfortable
. Washed once, did not put it in the dryer, hung it to dry instead. Looks great! I do suggest sizing up." — T M
A two-piece set
Promising reviews:
"I’m obsessed with this set! Super versatile, dress it up or dress it down, completely up to you. This set won’t disappoint — great quality, super comfy, fits as expected
, I highly recommend." — Neiyer Morris
"Great fit and fabric. Looks great on, nice for transitioning seasons
." — jco
A stunning cardigan
Promising review:
"Bought this to wear with a cream-colored pant/cami set. It is beautiful! Long and flowy
. I could easily belt it if I choose to. Always get comments on it, very versatile. Would look great dressed up or with jeans and a T-shirt. Will stay in my wardrobe year round
." — MaryB
A short-sleeve T-shirt dress
Promising reviews:
"This is versatile! I use it as a summer dress and then wear it with a cardigan and tall boots in the winter, it’s so cute!! I’m usually a small to medium and the small is perfect! I now have it in three colors! Looks great on!" — AT
"I love this dress! I wore it a few times a week this past spring/summer and it is so comfortable and versatile.
I have worn it with tennis shoes for a comfortable daytime look, and also with a long, beaded necklace and wedge sandals for a dinner/nighttime look. I will definitely be buying more of these this season in different colors. It washes really well, too (I hang it dry to preserve the color)." — Kris M.
A racerback Brami that has a built-in bra
Klassy Network
is a woman-owned, Florida-based small biz that specializes in clothing with built-in padding. Check them out if you dare — you may end up buying up the whole shop.Promising reviews:
"Absolutely in love with every top I purchased! These will pair well into fall and winter with a cardigan or shacket over them
! #brafree year round!" — Mia H.
"Obsessed!!! I got this in three colors that were only available in my size lol. If I could, I’d buy all the colors to stock up for all seasons
! Super versatile. — Nancy L.
An off-the-shoulder maxi dress with a slit
Promising reviews:
"THIS DRESS IS AMAZING!! So versatile and comfortable!" — Shannon geenen
"I’m not a big dress person but this dress is so comfortable and cute (especially with a jean jacket ) I want one in all the colors.
Perfect for every season. You can even add a belt and a cute summer hat 👒 and look super cute for whatever reason." — Bonster Bon
A matching top and bottom set
Promising reviews:
"I was worried this may look cheap but it looks very cute on
. I got a lot of compliments when I wore it out to dinner on vacation. Color is as shown and the material is lightweight
. I love the versatility of being able to wear each piece with something else." — Just Jacq
"This set fits so well! The material is nice and light so it's good for any season.
The pants are long, you could do heels or flats and they wouldn’t look like high waters. I could have done a large but got it in an XL to be safe. I do recommend." — Sharonda Shaw
A pair of Levi's jeans
Promising review:
"Levi's Ribcage jeans are an absolute game-changer
! Ican confidently say that they arethe best Levi's jeans on the market
. The high rise and fitmake me feel like a million bucks every time I wear them.
The quality is top-notch and they are so versatile, perfect for any occasion. If you haven't tried Levi's Ribcage jeans yet, you're missing out on a wardrobe essential!" — Jae S.
A split-hem mini skirt
Check out a TikTok of the split hem skirt
in action. Promising reviews
: "This skirt came exactly as I would have hoped! Great stretch,
which helped because I have a bigger butt and tiny waist, but still thick enough material where it was not see-through
and could be worn without tights. Super cute with the slit, glad I bought it." — Jordyn Brown
"I bought this skirt about a year ago and then misplaced it. I repurchased it because I missed it so much! This skirt has great stretch
and is a versatile piece. I can wear it year round
!" — Madison Hudson
A comfortable pair of biker shorts
Promising reviews
: "I absolutely love these! They are actually high-waisted and knee length, which is so hard to come by
! No camel toe and so versatile! I can work out in them, go to the store, wear them under a dress! My thighs thank you!" — Christine Vrabel"
These are my favorite biker shorts I’ve bought! I love that they’re longer, and they did not ride up at all.
I didn’t have to do any adjusting during my ride. The top has a little bit of compression, but not so much that it’s uncomfortable when you sit. Highly recommend, and I will probably buy more for the summer!" — Zachary Fiehweg
A drawstring shorts and button-down top set
Promising reviews:
"I purchased the brown one on sale and loved it so I had to get another color. So soft and versatile." — HomeandStylebyT
"These are so comfortable and will be good for all seasons. I’ve received so many compliments while wearing it in Oklahoma and California!!" — Kim,Jace,Cade
A popular half-zip pullover
Promising reviews:
"This sweatshirt is billed as a brand-name alternative and I'll tell you, I don't own the name-brand one, but this sweatshirt is the real deal awesome. I wore it one day and immediately ordered a second color. Soft, thick, and warm
, I'm very pleased." — RhondaK
"This quarter zip is a perfect layer for basically any occasion. It’s super soft inside, the arms are long, and it’s just as pictured
. I wear this to the gym all the time, super versatile!" — Laura Sarley
A pair of comfy, flared high-waisted crossover leggings
And check 'em out on TikTok
!Promising reviews:
"I have a pair of Aerie leggings and these are better in almost all aspects
. The material is thicker and nicer than Aerie’s so you don’t have to worry about every panty line showing
. So far, they're squat-proof
also. Super soft and smooth material that’s not too hot. I was worried about the length but these sit just above the floor and don’t ride up when I sit down. I read that these come a bit big so I sized down and they fit perfectly, very stretchy.
Don’t spend $50 on Aerie leggings, get these instead!" — Kayla
"I love these pants, they are my new favorite. They fit me perfectly and they're so versatile, I can wear them for so many things!" — maddy j
A pleated tennis skirt with shorts underneath
Promising reviews:
"I LOVE this skirt. I found it off a review on TikTok. The skirt fit like a glove, with room to stretch (not tight or ill fitting).
I’m really happy with this product because it’s hard to find a product that accommodates my size and comes in good quality. If you were hesitant, I would suggest checking your measurements. I might buy more colors!" — Nick
"The skirt fit amazingly well, it has shorts underneath and the shorts are a bit sheer but that doesn't matter too much! Great stitching and worth the money. It's so versatile and I use it in soooooo many outfits.
" — Taylor Marie
A long-sleeve bodycon jumpsuit
Promising reviews:
"I absolutely love this bodysuit! I discovered this brand from my coworker who was wearing this bodysuit in a different color. It looked so good on her I knew I had to give them a try. For reference, I’m a 32DDD with a 23” waist so finding items that fit my body nicely is next to impossible; but THIS?! It was literally perfect — full coverage + support, and not sheer at all!
I’m buying this in so many colors, the quality is SO good. I love this more than my Skims
!" — Zoe T
"I am obsessed with ribbed anything. I love wearing these ribbed jumpsuits especially when I’m feeling bloated. The material is quality and the jumpsuit is versatile for all seasons.
Since my first purchase from this shop, I’ve purchased 4+ ribbed jumpers and I freakin' love them all!" — Crystal
A high-waisted palazzo trouser
Promising reviews:
"I saw these on TikTok, and I had to try them out. I am short, so I was expecting them to be long, but they are very long. I am just gonna get them tailored. I am buying more though because they are absolutely beautiful! I've gotten so many compliments on them!
" — Bretta Little
"Love them, wear them all the time to work. So comfortable, perfect for the summer. I also put leggings underneath and wear them in the winter, so I find them to be really versatile." — Alexander
A basic long-sleeve shirt
Promising review:
"I’m absolutely delighted with this long-sleeve top! The fit is impeccable, snug enough to flatter the silhouette but not restrictive
, making it perfect for layering or wearing on its own. The material is soft and offers just the right amount of stretch
. It’s become a staple piece in my wardrobe because of its versatility
— it pairs beautifully with high-waisted jeans, skirts, and even office wear for a touch of modernity. After several washes, it maintains its shape and vibrant color
. It’s rare to find such a quality top at this price point. This top has exceeded my expectations and has been a fantastic addition to my collection." — Alaina Yvonne
And a classic plain white tee
Promising reviews:
"This shirt is so much more expensive looking than it was! It’s not sheer or too see-through at all. The fabric is thicker than a cheap T-shirt and drapes nicely.
It doesn’t cling too tightly or get baggy with wear....I would
definitely recommend this shirt as a wardrobe staple
for layering or just a laid-back jeans and tee kind of look." — omg_the_iphone15_just_came_out_951
"Comfy, casual, and chic! Love the feel and fit. It's super versatile. Exactly what I expected." — NDB
A printed midi skirt and tank set
Promising reviews:
"Absolutely LOVE this! I want to order a few more in different colors! It’s stylish, dress it up or wear it casual!
I got lots of compliments. Very comfortable and soft
. Moves nicely with the body! Very cool-looking top!" — Jules
"It was too big, but I made it work. It is versatile — you can wear it with your stomach showing or pull up the skirt and make it look like a one-piece." — Iammsblackbeauty
An oversized knit cardigan
Promising reviews:
"I love this cardigan so much! It looks good with almost anything and it’s so cozy.
I wear it just about every day while I work and go to class. I can’t wait for fall to come around so I can wear it outside, too. Sizing was also just right and the quality is amazing
:)." — Alex Greene
"So soft and versatile. 100% cotton. This sweater is a step above the rest
if you enjoy the feel of natural material. Soft, warm and simply a must-have
! I ordered it a size larger for an oversized comfy feel. I highly recommend!" — RJ
A tiered dress that can be styled with literally anything and is cozy as heck. The pockets, the comfort, and the stylish flair will make this your fave warm weather dress. You'll love it so much you'll throw chunky boots and a cute blazer on with it in the fall.
Promising reviews:
"I was worried at first that the dress would feel/look/be cheap even though the price was higher than some other dresses I was looking at, but I had been looking and looking for a dress like this so I took the plunge. It is a beautiful dress! Super soft and comfy, hangs nice cause the fabric has a nice weight to it, and the color was lovely and subtle
. Very versatile. Wear something over, something under, wear it by itself. The only thing I might have to do is add a button hole to the strap so it will sit a little higher on me. I like that it was loose but I didn’t like my bra showing in the back." —Laura
"Very comfortable and cool (great in hot weather), cute enough to dress up for wine tastings, and it has pockets large enough to hold your phone, keys, snacks (shrimp? You do you)
. A stranger even complimented me on it, so 10/10 all around." — Mira
A longline sports bra with wire-free padding
Promising reviews:
"I never, never, never leave reviews on products but with this one, it's well worth it, and I haven't even worked out in it yet! I'm a 36DD, so finding a good, supportive sports bra can be a bit difficult. I found this one the way any Gen Z'er does: TikTok. And it is absolutely deserving of the praise it gets! This sports bra is cute and can even double as a tank top if you're running from the gym to get coffee, so it's absolutely perfect
! It's such a cute top, and I can't wait to see how well it supports my workouts! I bought it in dusty blue, and I'll be back for more of the colors!" — Robert
"It’s versatile — I can wear it to work out or pair it with shorts or a skirt to go out. I love it so much, I have it in three different colors!" — Cristina Nogueras
A nice layering rib-knit bolero
Beginning Boutique,
Beginning Boutique
BuzzFeed Shopping Editor Amanda Davis has entered the chat and has this to say about this bad boy:
"I have this bolero in black, and it's one of my new favorite closet additions! I love that it keeps me warm *and* allows me to wear a sleeveless tank without ruining my outfit with a jacket that may not match. It's really great for layering, too (perfect for those nights when I need this and jacket for extra warmth)! If you want a more oversized fit, you should definitely order up a size. But overall, 10/10 recommend!"Beginning Boutique
is a woman-owned biz based in Australia!Promising review:
"This is my absolute favorite piece. It really goes with most dresses, so very versatile. I’m a medium and got the medium. It’s pretty true to size, but I think I could have also gone the small for a more fitted look. Highly recommended." — Yvonne M.