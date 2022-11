A faux-shearling moto jacket that looks like it would cost upward of $7 trillion

"This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house and I didn’t over heat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look chintzy. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." — Huesitos