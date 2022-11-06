Popular items from this list
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A flowy ruffled dres
Promising review:
"Flowy, romantic, comfortable, well styled, not cheap on fabric or fabric quality. This is a home run purchase." — Christopher E.
A pair of stretchy faux leather pants
Promising review:
"I spotted these on a super cool-looking woman randomly on the street before realizing they were from Anthro. When I spotted them in the store, I tried them on… BLOWN AWAY! The fit is extremely great with lovely tailoring and the perfect wide waist band and ideal high rise. The inside of this material is soft and cozy. Super stretchy yet looks structured." — MesaArizona
A tortoiseshell button-down
Promising review:
"A staple for fall! I absolutely love this shirt! So soft and fits as expected, but size up if you want a baggier look." — Gabbi Inch
A half-zip pullover to celebrate the arrival of sweater season
Promising review:
"Probably my favorite sweatshirt. Very inexpensive with high quality material. Very thick and warm. Fast shipping also. Love this so much!" — Brieanna
A smocked midi bodycon for dressy occasions
Promising review:
"Absolutely love, I bought this on a whim and was so pleased. The color and pattern are so pretty, lovely form-fitting fabric, and it’s also comfortable!" — Chrissy
A super-duper-cozy loungewear set
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much!" — Jenna
A brushed shacket
Promising review:
"Cutest shacket I've found! I love this shacket. I wore it for the first time this morning, and it kept me warm and comfortable in early fall weather. I received a compliment on how cute it was at the store right away. Appears to be well made and TTS for oversized." — Amy Diroll
An open-front cardigan
At last, you've found the perfect layer to keep you warm and trendy. One that will never clash with an outfit.
A tiered maxi that has the word "layering" down to a science
Promising review:
"Love this dress. It fits perfectly and the fabric is soft and comfortable. Love that it has pockets! It’s the perfect summer dress but also great for fall with a jacket." — KB
A ribbed sweater dress made from a soft, comfortable material
Promising review:
"The dress falls a little below mid thigh which I like because it is work/office appropriate. Super comfortable, material isn’t too thin or too thick, and it has a nice stretch to it. II am able to put my phone in a pocket and because the dress is flowy you can’t tell I have anything in my pocket at all." — Melanie Rose Venditto
A puff-sleeve midi reviewers describe as a total compliment magnet
Promising review:
"Never have I gotten so many compliments in one day from so many people, from my colleagues to my high school students to strangers in Costco as I shopped. I have placed an order for a second dress in a different print." — SH Wildman
A knee-length cardigan coat
Promising review
"GUYS, OMG this jacket is definitely a hidden gem. It's so soft and makes you look so sophisticated!! It does shed a little at first, so definitely wash this before you wear it unless you want little specks all over your clothes. I learned the hard way LOL. However, I wore this outfit pictured in 50-degree weather and it kept me warm! This is definitely one of those 'blanket-but-make-it-fashion' pieces HAHA. I love it so much." — @Kathy_Vu
A batwing sweater complete with an asymmetrical hem
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this sweater! I wanted to be able to wear it with leggings, so I sized up to an XL and it’s perfect. It’s super soft and so comfortable." — Taylor
A faux-shearling moto jacket that looks like it would cost upward of $7 trillion
Promising review:
"This jacket is amazing. It looks expensive. It is extremely comfortable and warm, yet not too hot. Seriously, I wore it in 60-degree weather and was not too hot. I wore it in -5-degree weather, yes that’s right, and I was comfortable. I wore it in my house and I didn’t over heat. There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look chintzy. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling. It doesn’t really attract lint or hair or anything either. I just can’t say enough about this." — Huesitos
A silky-and-stretchy cowl neck cami
Promising review:
"This top is an absolute must for a well-rounded wardrobe. Dress is up or be casual...it’s a go-to." — kajey perry
A longline plaid jacket
Promising review:
"WOW! This blazer is incredible! It is not stiff like business blazers; it is actually really soft and moves easily. I really like how it is not really heavy and won’t overheat you. It hit just below my rear. I really am happy with my purchase, and I recommend wearing this in the spring or on windy days." — Fluff
An oversized knitted sweater vest for making the word "crisp" come to mind
Promising review:
"Love this! Well worth the price! I ordered a medium so that it wouldn’t be too oversized and look awkward. And it fits perfect!! I paired it with a white turtleneck underneath, but the options are limitless here. Was surprised at the quality of this item...it’s very soft and thick. Which wasn’t what I expected at all. My only real complaint is the price of the item. However, this item is very trendy, so I understand. Would definitely, and might, buy again very soon!" — Amazon customer
A Levi's denim jacket lined with sherpa
Promising review:
"This jacket is amazing. It is so comfortable and looks cute with every outfit! The sherpa lining is on the front and back torso plus the neck, and the sleeves have a different soft lining. Easy, comfortable, and cute!" — Eileen Eisen-Cohen
A cotton maxi shirtdress
Promising review:
"Lovely! It was a bit big in the midsection, but I bought it oversized on purpose. It looks great with my chunky and thin belts! It's perfect for all seasons. I intend on wearing it this summer and then adding leggings for fall." — AMA
A pullover sweatshirt featuring an alien embellishment
Reviewers suggest ordering a size up for an extra comfy fit. Promising review:
"Very cute sweatshirt. The pink color is very cute and as shown in the photo. I love the alien patch on it! The fabric is stretchy and comfy." — Airaj V.
A cable-knit two-piece set
Promising review:
"I love this outfit! It's beautiful and perfect for all weather. It's warm and hasn't fallen apart on me even though it's made of yarn. I would suggest this set to anyone." — Dominique
A ribbed V-neck top that's practically begging to be worn with high-waisted sweats
Promising review:
"My newest favorite top! Its flattering and it feels really cozy! The material is soft and lightweight but not sheer. The color and fit is perfect for fall, and for lounging around the house in winter." — Rain
A pair of sherpa-lined sweats
Promising review:
"I'm always cold in the Wisconsin winters. These toast me up and are perfect for lounging. So cozy." — Jodi Larson
A pair of plaid knit leggings
Promising review
: "I love, love, love these pants. I have them in the black and the dark blue wash. They go with everything and are so comfortable that I want to wear them every day! I usually wear premium denim but I am reaching for these now. The price is definitely right at $20. They look good with boots, flip-flops, or tennis shoes. If you’re on the fence, get these." — DM Lover
A faux suede mini skirt with lace-up detailing
Promising review:
"I love this skirt so much! I got a large (150 pounds, 5'4"), and it fits me perfectly. I've had this black skirt for around nine months now, and it has become a staple in my wardrobe! It has very VERY small pockets, but pockets nonetheless, and it's very comfortable. The zipper is high quality, the material feels expensive, and I haven't noticed any fabric shrinkage or color fading! For me it hits around mid-thigh." — liv
A belted tunic dress
Promising review: "
I LOVE this dress/tunic. Fits perfectly. Nice enough to wear to work (teacher) and comfy. The flannel is not too think and perfect on cool days for a tank underneath as another layer." — you rock
A ruffled, tiered polka-dot number
Promising review:
"Bought this for my Caribbean cruise in December, and I have worn it multiple times since then. It is comfortable, breathable — looks fantastic. I wear it alone with sandals or with tights and boots for winter." — Lua