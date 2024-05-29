The last thing you need after a long day of international travel is to be stuck with a dead phone that you can’t power up because the outlets won’t accept your charger. So, if you or a loved one is heading on a trip, an outlet adapter should definitely be on your packing list.

Without getting too technical, there are two main devices in the international electricity game: adapters and converters. Adapters contain the metal prongs that go into outlets, allowing your device to plug into a different country’s outlet. Converters change the voltage coming out of an outlet — which can vary from country to country — so your device won’t fry or fuse out from intensity that it wasn’t designed to absorb.

These days, many adapters have a convertor included, meaning you’re getting both devices together. There are also universal adapters designed to be compatible with various international outlets so you don’t have to worry about the specific adapter that you might need for a particular country.

Because there are so many types of plugs, you’ll want to double-check the outlet style of where you’re going to ensure you’re getting the right adapter. According to Skyscanner a travel-booking website. In general:

USA, Canada, Mexico and Japan: A and B

A and B Most of Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America: C, E/F

C, E/F The United Kingdom and Ireland: G

G Australia, New Zealand, China and Argentina: I

Yet many places like India, Denmark, Italy and Chile use other ones, so again, check before you travel.

Like we said, voltage also changes between country, so before purchasing a converter, you want to check the voltage needs of the country you’re going to. In the US, our outlets give out 110-120 volts, while most of Europe, Asia, and Australia use 220-240 volts in their outlets.

Without dipping too much into watts and voltage, let’s just say different devices demand different things from an outlet or adapter. So, think about how you pack and make sure to grab an adapter that is compatible with the devices you’ll be traveling with. Most phone, camera, laptop and tablet chargers are “dual voltage,” meaning they can run on 110-120 volts and 220-240 volts. Yet, generally, things like blow dryers, irons and electric kettles are not dual voltage, meaning you’ll need a converter or an option with a converter to make them run.

To help you feel empowered about your power, we broke down our top adapters and converters below.

