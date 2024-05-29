The last thing you need after a long day of international travel is to be stuck with a dead phone that you can’t power up because the outlets won’t accept your charger. So, if you or a loved one is heading on a trip, an outlet adapter should definitely be on your packing list.
Without getting too technical, there are two main devices in the international electricity game: adapters and converters. Adapters contain the metal prongs that go into outlets, allowing your device to plug into a different country’s outlet. Converters change the voltage coming out of an outlet — which can vary from country to country — so your device won’t fry or fuse out from intensity that it wasn’t designed to absorb.
These days, many adapters have a convertor included, meaning you’re getting both devices together. There are also universal adapters designed to be compatible with various international outlets so you don’t have to worry about the specific adapter that you might need for a particular country.
Because there are so many types of plugs, you’ll want to double-check the outlet style of where you’re going to ensure you’re getting the right adapter. According to Skyscanner a travel-booking website. In general:
- USA, Canada, Mexico and Japan: A and B
- Most of Europe, the Middle East, Asia and South America: C, E/F
- The United Kingdom and Ireland: G
- Australia, New Zealand, China and Argentina: I
Yet many places like India, Denmark, Italy and Chile use other ones, so again, check before you travel.
Like we said, voltage also changes between country, so before purchasing a converter, you want to check the voltage needs of the country you’re going to. In the US, our outlets give out 110-120 volts, while most of Europe, Asia, and Australia use 220-240 volts in their outlets.
Without dipping too much into watts and voltage, let’s just say different devices demand different things from an outlet or adapter. So, think about how you pack and make sure to grab an adapter that is compatible with the devices you’ll be traveling with. Most phone, camera, laptop and tablet chargers are “dual voltage,” meaning they can run on 110-120 volts and 220-240 volts. Yet, generally, things like blow dryers, irons and electric kettles are not dual voltage, meaning you’ll need a converter or an option with a converter to make them run.
To help you feel empowered about your power, we broke down our top adapters and converters below.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Ceptics adapter with a connected USB-C
Plug types:
A, B, C, E/F, G, I Voltage
: 110V or 220VCompatible devices:
Smartphone, earbuds, tablet, camera, smartwatch
Swap out six various plugs and enjoy the ease of the attached USB-C cord with this handy power adapter. It has 2 USA outlets and 2 USB ports and comes with an easy travel pouch. This is ideal for phones, earbuds, smart watches, tablets and cameras and will not work for clippers, CPAP machines, hair dryers or curling irons. As this is not a converter, it will run on either 110 or 220V (depending where you are) so it's made for dual-voltage items like smartphones and cameras. Promising review:
"Just returned from a trip to Europe and I’m so glad I brought this! Debated on the cheaper, single country one or the more expensive universal one. So glad I got the global one, some outlets in my hotel room had different plugs but this worked for everything. Just glad I brought the bag with the various adaptors. Also, it was so nice to have the 2 electrical plugs and 2 usb plugs for my phone and watch. Definitely worth it" — The Brown’s
A travel voltage converter that works with hair straighteners
Plug types:
D, E/F, G, I, LVoltage
: Converts between 100 - 240VCompatible devices
: Smartphone, earbuds, tablet, camera, smartwatch, laptop, hair straightener, hair curler, electric shaver, electric toothbrush, hot hair brush
If you take your Revlon One-Step
everywhere you go, you'll love this travel voltage converter that comes with five adapter plugs and a 1 US power cable, so you can use it at home. It has three USA outlets, three USB charging ports and a USB-C port, allowing you to charge multiple phones at the same time. This machine also converts voltage, so you seamlessly use your American electronics all over and has an internal fan that helps for surge protection and overheating. Note: this is compatible with hair straighteners, curling irons and hot brushes but not blow dryers. Promising review:
"This is good for frequent business travelers, and we don't know what type of plugboards are in hotel rooms or how many there are. It will give me peace of mind at work because we have enough outlets so our electronics can be plugged in safely. It will not affect the work, and the current is very stable" — Tamee X Brown
This travel converter that run hair dryers, irons and electric kettles
Plug types:
A, E/F, G, IVoltage
: 100-240V and can convert 220 to 110VCompatible devices
: Smartphone, earbuds, tablet, camera, smartwatch, hair dryer, irons, air mattress pump, electric kettle, hair straightener, curling iron, hot hair brush
The best of both worlds, this baby offers you a USA plug converter socket, that will convert the voltage to fit your American devices, letting you blow dry your hair or use an iron with ease. It also has a 3-prong adapter socket that doesn't convert voltage but can work with your dual-voltage items like phones and tablets. Snag that 5% off coupon before you checkout! Promising review
: "This charger saved my vacation. We thought we were staying in a place where the plugs would work with our devices but we weren't so I'm glad I brought this along just in case lol. It was small enough that it took up next to no room in my suitcase. It was so handy and easy to use. I will always have pictures of all the silly moments as well as the romantic and serious ones for the rest of our lives thanks to this adapter." — Wil2021
A pair of multi-port adapters for places like India, Palestine, Brazil and South Africa
Plug types:
C, D, E/F, G, H, I, J, L, M,N Voltage:
110-250VCompatible devices:
Smartphones, earbuds, tablets, cameras, smartwatches, laptops
Boasting a 4.8 rating and thousands of 5-star reviews, this option is beloved by world travelers and those going off the beaten path. Note: while it's not a universal adapter, it's a great option for folks traveling to India, Chile, Palestine, South Africa, Brazil or other places with less universal plugs. As it's not a converter, this device is for your dual-voltage appliances only and offers two American input outlets, three USB ports and a USB-C port. Some options have a 10% coupon, so be sure to snag that! Promising review
: "This was vey handy on a trip to India. I was able to plug my USB chargers in and keep all my devices charged easily." — Trisha K. Biggio
A travel power bank with built-in cables
Plug types:
A, E/F, G, I Voltage
: 100-240VCompatible devices
: Smartphone, earbuds, tablet, camera, smartwatch
This option is the most expensive on the list, but for good reason: it's the Swiss army knife of travel adapters. Sure, it functions as a five-in-one charger with attached USB-C and lighting cords, a wireless magnetic charging feature, a USB and USB-C inputs, it also works as a power bank, letting you charge devices on the go, sans any outlets and comes with three extra adapter prongs, letting you travel with no stress. It's not a converter, so it's meant for dual voltage items. Now is the best time to grab this one because it's finally 20% off and its lowest price of the year! Promising review:
"Perfect charger for travelling, compact and lightweight . We will be using it on a hike this year." — Maggie
This handy universal adapter and converter combined
Plug types
: A, E/F, G, I Voltage
: 110V or 220V and converts 100-120VCompatible devices
: Smartphone, earbuds, tablet, camera, smartwatch, blow dryer, iron, kettle
Though it only has one input to power a single device at a time, this little thing can function as an adapter or converter, with the flip of a switch, meaning you can use it for a blow dryer, iron or other non-dual voltage items. It has retractable prongs, so there are fewer things to lose and it's easy to just throw in your bag. Promising review
: "Excellent! I reduced the number of plugs in my suitcase and replaced them with USB cords. Very portable, well designed, and the perfect size for travel - small enough to fit in a purse or bag, and very lightweight. I highly recommend this travel adapter." — Sal
A handy universal travel adapter
Plug types
: A, B, C, E/F, I, G Voltage:
110V or 220VCompatible devices
: Smartphone, earbuds, tablet, camera, smartwatch
Compact, easy and with no extra pieces you risk losing — this universal travel adapter has retractable prongs that let you use it all over the world. You can power up six devices simultaneously, with one universal plug-in outlet, four USB ports and a USB-C port. As it's not a converter, it's intended for dual-wattage things like iPhones, laptops, tablets and headsets. Promising review:
"This adaptor has enough ports to take care of 2 peoples' worth of equipment... phones, tablets, ipods. It's small and unobtrusive and does everything that the old set of a half dozen chargers. It has prongs for the EU, USA, and other. I took it to Canada and to Europe last year and find it indispensable. Getting ready to take it to Ireland, soon. Worth every penny!" — P. H. Denson