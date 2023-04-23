22 Versatile Pieces To Help You Maximize Your Travel Wardrobe

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
A plain white Madewell tee
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and in 15 colors.
: "The perfect white T-shirt. Comfortable. Good quality. Not too expensive. I’ve worn it time and time again. Relaxed fit." — Bartow
A padded tank
Available in sizes S–XXL and 20 colors.Promising review:
"I was so skeptical of buying these, as I’m not a crop top kind of gal and don’t trust built in bras! These shirts are magic. I bought two colors. I wore one to a theme park and it held me in and kept me comfy ALL DAY.
I can’t recommend these enough for traveling, lounging, and everyday wear." — Nikki
Some budget-friendly high-waisted leggings
Available in standard and plus sizes, three lengths, and 25 colors/patterns.
"I travel a lot and now won't get on a plane without wearing them
. They are comfortable and thick enough and they have a deep pocket on each side. I put my boarding passes, ID, and credit cards in one pocket, and my phone and ear piece in the other so I'm hands free
and can put my purse in my carry on without having to open it. The leggings look great with tunics or longer tops/sweaters and boots. They're also great for road trips and of course everyday use. I have them in navy, brown, and black so far. I also have the shorts version in pink and light blue to go under sundresses in the summer. I highly recommend these leggings." — JoJoBrew
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit with over 33,900 5-star ratings
Available in sizes S–3X and 31 colors/patterns.
"This is perfect for travel. I've worn it as PJs, on a plane with a blazer, and for a nine-hour car trip. Super comfortable and goes anywhere
. I'll definitely be getting more!" — My Cat Steve Judges My Purchases.
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours
, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." — AKSunshine
A pair of Levi's Wedgie fit jeans
When I slipped into these babies for the first time I couldn't believe my eyes. As someone with a larger butt and smaller waist, I'm accustomed to gaping and bunching in all the wrong areas but these fit like a glove and gave my backside just a lil' lift. They also hold their shape throughout the day so you don't have to hike them up or worry about a saggy bottom which is key when traveling as you often don't have time to do laundry! Available in sizes 23–33 and plus sizes 20–24
, three lengths, and in 12 washes.Promising review
: "Wedgie Straight and Ribcage are my favorite Levi's styles. I own several pairs of them. Jive Sound is a very staple medium wash to have in my wardrobe. Color goes with everything.
It's made of 99% cotton and 1% elastane. Denim is a bit stiff. Feels a bit tight around the butt but became comfortable after a few wears. And it doesn't stretch out. I went with my usual size 25." — Melody
Or a pair of pull-on skinny jeans
Available in sizes 2–28, in three lengths, and 18 washes.
: "OK, I'm not going to lie. I was skeptical about these pants. I hate buying clothes online without trying them on first, but the reviews here said that they run true to size, so I trusted them. I am SO GLAD that I did. These pants are everything I ever wanted. Make my butt look cute? Check. No nasty zipper to dig into my gut? Check. Perfect length for any season? Check.
I can wear these with a cute blouse as a teacher, and still look professional, while still being comfortable. I feel comfortable wearing these basically any time, and I think that if you're lacking a pair of them and thinking about it, you should go get a pair. They're AMAZING.
" — AlySedai
Croc platforms
I have these in all black (as pictured above) and I am OBSESSED with them. They are my go-to travel/all-day walking shoe. They have gone around the world with me and walked 20,000-step days in NYC without so much as a hint of a hint of a blister.
They're super easy to get on and off, v cushy, and are impossible to stain. I had my last pair for two years and they didn't even scuff at all — I had just completely worn off the soles so it was time to replace them. Available in sizes 4–11 and in 14 colors/patterns; check out additional colors here
: "These sandals are a game-changer. One of my friends got a pair and I thought they were the cutest shoes ever, I did a double-take when she told me they were Crocs. Really? That ugly clog-making company? Well, call me a Crocs convert because I want a pair in every color. I’ll die in these shoes because I’m never going to take them off. It feels like you’re walking on clouds, they’re so comfortable and supportive.
The gradual platform looks edgy but is super easy to walk in, it does not feel like heels or wedges — I can still run after my toddler all day. These elevated sandals have changed me life. They go with everything — jeans, shorts, dresses. Buy the shoes, guys." —oh no
Macarena Collection / Etsy
Or a pair of handmade huaraches
Macarena Collection
is a Buena Park, California–based small biz with all sorts of Mexican-made leather sandals, embroidered Huipil shirts, and home goods.
BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly
has a very similar pair from the same small biz and here's what she has to say:
"I swear, these are the comfiest shoes
I've ever worn straight out of the box. On my first day of wearing them, I walked about 40 city blocks with no pain, blistering, or rubbing. Zilch! I basically live in them now and, it turns out, they match with basically everything I wear.
I most recently wore them on a day trip to Malacca, Malaysia. I walked all over Jonker Street in search of rice balls and baba cendol, and up a grueling hill to see the ruins of St. Paul's Church. Despite it feeling about 1000% humidity, these sandals kept my feet cool and comfy for hours and hours...like they always do!"Promising review
: "I am loving these shoes! They are high quality, super comfortable and go with anything. I bought them in both black and brown and have been wearing them daily!!!!
I would recommend them to anyone. I read the reviews before I bought them and bought a half size smaller then I normally wear. They fit perfectly." — Sarah Niegocki
A Pashmina scarf
: "I absolutely love this wrap!! It is the perfect weight and size for travel. It didn't leave my side on an 11 day backpack trip through Europe and was used as a scarf, blanket, towel, and wrap all throughout the trip.
Fashionable enough to dress up a basic travel day outfit, warm enough to keep away a chill on a cooler night, and light enough to pack away small into a bag or tie around a purse strap. I can't say enough great things! I am buying these as gifts for everyone I know who travels." — Jenn
A pair of cropped, feather-light pants
I have these in black and they are my go-to pants for travel days — especially ones that involve flying.
The wide-leg design/silky fabric is ultra-comfortable, the pockets are large enough for smartphones, boarding passes, and passports, and the elastic waist/drawstring sitch guarantees there's no pinching or bagging even if you're sitting and/or standing for an incomprehensible amount of time. The sides also have some subtle darting that take them up a notch in the fashion department. Available in sizes 0–26 petite, regular, and tall and in three colors.Promising review
: "I can't think of anything I don't like about this pant. The material is wonderful and easy to care for. I like the crop as you can so easily dress them up or down. I have found traveling with two pairs of these, four or five tees, a wrap, a pair of sandals and flats, and wearing sneakers I can be gone for a week in a carry-on only.
Couldn't live without them." —LaVon V
An oversized hoodie with a built-in sleep mask
Pond Los Angeles
is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that creates bags and clothing perfect for traveling. Available in sizes XS–XL and black.Promising review:
"I fly a lot and am constantly trying to find a hoodie with a big hood to cover my eyes so I can catch up on some beauty sleep on the plane. I saw this product on Instagram and knew it would be a game-changer. I was able to use it recently for the first time on an early morning flight, and let me tell you, it is EVERYTHING I was looking for and more. It’s comfy, cozy, oversized, and the eye covers make you feel like you’re in a whole other world and not packed like a sardine on a plane.
My over-ear headphone fit perfectly under it, and I got the best sleep I’ve had on a plane — EVER! Like other reviews have said, it is big, so size down if you want something a little more snug. It’s a little big, but I love my stuff oversized, so I am fine. I have been wearing it every day at home and can’t wait to get the black and blush one!" — Heather G.
A trusty pair of Reebok Club C sneakers
I have three pairs of these babies because they're just so comfortable straight out of the box. You don't have to worry about blisters and they don't look out of place with dresses and skirts. They're also simple enough to slip on and off when going through the airport so they check all of my travel boxes! Available in sizes 5–11 and in 56 colors/patterns.Promising review
: "Love these shoes! I saw them in store at UO but they didn't have my size. Obviously I turned to Amazon because what doesn’t this site sell, and lo-and-behold, y’all had it. I try to pair these with almost every outfit because they’re so comfy and stylish! Recently went to Philly, where I had to walk everywhere because we didn't rent a car and these were only pair of shoes I brought (I travel light). These didn’t cramp up my feet at all as I walked over seven hours daily over the course of five days.
Definitely recommend! But one thing hurts my heart...the creasing at the front of the shoe that comes with loving these shoes so much.😢" — Alli J
A sleek wrinkle-resistant top
Available in regular sizes XXS–3X, tall sizes S–XL, petite sizes XS–L, and in four colors.
"Great for travel. Lightweight and doesn't wrinkle. Can be worn casually or more dressy." — anonymous
"LOVE this blouse — comfortable, stylish, washes like a dream. Looks great with tights or Brooklyn pants but works great as a swimsuit cover-up too, so it's fabulous for travel — versatile and does not wrinkle." — Jude B
A Levi's denim jacket
Available in sizes XS–XL and 1X–4X and in 13 washes.
: "I absolutely love this jacket!!! It goes with just about everything, and is comfortable.
I went up a size after reading some of the reviews, and that worked out well for me. The length of the jacket is also a nice feature, it hits right about the hip, and is not a midriff. I'm really glad I ordered this jacket, it's so cute, and I know it will last a lifetime, Levi's makes the best denim wear as far as I'm concerned.
" — Jo Packer
A stretchy tank top jumpsuit
Pssst! Reviewers also say this is a great option during pregnancy because it's bump-friendly and works long after baby is born! Available in sizes XS–3X and in 14 colors, prints, and styles.Promising review:
"This romper is so comfy. It is the best travel outfit of all time. You can dress it up or down.
Wear it out for dinner or just to get groceries. I’m buying more in other colors!" — Amazon Customer
A beige trench
Beginning Boutique
is a woman-founded small Aussie brand based in Brisbane. In an effort to be more sustainable and ethical, they ship in compostable packaging and partner with programs like Thread Together to recycle and upcycle old stock. Available in sizes 2–10.
A lightweight silky satin midi skirt
Available in sizes XXS—3X and in 24 colors/ patterns.
"This is a great skirt to have in your closet, versatile enough to dress it up or down depending on the occasion. I also like how lightweight these skirts are for travel and again you can get multiple uses out of them depending on the top and shoes you pair them with.
" — mml79
A Hackwith Design House shirt
Hackwith Design House
is a woman-owned small business. Their sustainable designs are made to order and sewn in their Minnesota studio. Their sizes run from XS–4X. On Mondays, they also release limited-edition designs so you can be one of only 25 people to own a piece! I have this shirt and I love it.
All credit for its discovery goes to TikToker @jennifer.bianca
who I happened to stumble across on my FYP. It checks all my boxes: black, comfortable, versatile, and durable. My initial worry was that I wouldn't feel secure in it (I have a 38DDD chest and most wrap tops/dresses I've tried haven't stayed where they're supposed to), but I haven't had an issue with this! I've worn it tied in the front giving me a square neck (like the middle picture) and tied in the back giving me a V-neck up front (just like the photo on the right) — both were super comfortable and I didn't have to adjust myself at all. As someone whose weight fluctuates, I also appreciate that this piece can handle pounds gained and lost. The fabric is medium weight so I'll be wearing it season to season and there's just enough elasticity in the arms that if you roll up your sleeves, they won't fall back down. All that is to say trust that I will be buying additional colors!
Available in sizes XS–4X and in five colors.
A pair of bike shorts you can wear on hikes
Available in sizes S–XXL and 18 colors.
"Amazing! I wore mine while traveling and the pockets are just so convenient! Amazing fit and comfortable." — April Smith
"These are SO good. I waited to leave a review because I wanted to wear and wash them for awhile, but after wearing these all summer for workouts, walks, hikes, and general out and about stuff — and after all the washing and drying associated with this much wear — there is NO pilling or wear on the crotch and inside thigh.
These still wear and look like new. I am going to order longer pants from this company for the fall and winter." —dawbygirl
A simple flat
Those 40,000+ 5-star ratings don't lie! Available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 33 styles. Promising review:
"I bought these for traveling as I wanted something comfortable and easy on/off for the airport. They totally exceeded my expectations!
These flats are very comfortable. Fit is great. I have a wide foot and the wide width in my size was perfect. The snakeskin print looks very nice in person." — Allyson Cohan
And a simple V-neck blouse
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 24 colors.
: "This is a great traveling class because it’s easy to wash well-made and hardly wrinkles." — mertz
And a monogrammed sweatshirt
Above All Designs
is a Rockwell, Texas–based small biz with all sorts of monogrammed goodies. For the customization of this particular crewneck, you can pick up to three initials and two thread colors.
Available in sizes S–XL and in four colors.