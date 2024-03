Sunday Riley A+ High-Dose retinol serum

HuffPost Shopping writer Tessa Flores has long touted the benefits of this popular serum , and HuffPost readers agree with her enthusiasm. In past coverage, she noted that it's a great option "for anyone who experiences retinol-related irritation or has been noticing dwindling results from the their regular retinol product, this high-dose serum by Sunday Riley contains a unique retinoid blend that imparts texture-improving wonders without redness, flaking or dryness. This particular blend is composed of a retinoid ester, encapsulated retinol and retinol-alternative extracts derived from blue-green algae, all of which can impart the texture-improving wonders that retinol is known for without overwhelming the skin and causing irritation. Additionally, an antioxidant known as COQ10 improves the appearance of sun damage while two humectants soothe redness and draw moisture into the skin." View before-and-after photos at Sephora.