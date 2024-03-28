Amazon, Target, Sephora TruSkin vitamin C serum, Naturium mandelic acid serum, COSRX snail mucin essence and Sunday Riley A+ high-dose retinoid serum.

A good serum should do a lot of heavy lifting in one’s skin care routine, helping to pare down the overall number of products one uses. I’d rather invest big bucks in one great serum than have a ten-step routine that adds up to the same amount in the end. Not only does it help to save time, but it can be much more efficient in terms of results.

Here at HuffPost, we’ve covered quite a range of anti-aging serum options to address the number of skin concerns one might have as the years roll on. Whether you’re curious about active ingredients like resveratrol and mandelic acid, want to invest in a great vitamin C serum, are hoping to find a dermatologist-recommended serum that’s right for your skin or enjoy the convenience of being able to shop for skin care at Amazon, we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of HuffPost readers’ most-beloved anti-aging serums based on the data from our previous coverage. They include popular affordable brands like The Ordinary and The Inkey List as well as pricier options from luxury brands like iS Clinical and Sunday Riley. The categories you’ll find are:

Retinol serums

Vitamin C serums

Hydrating serums

Serums for acne-prone skin

Resveratrol serums