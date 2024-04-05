ShoppinghomeWellnessCleaning

These Are The Cleaning Products That HuffPost Readers Are Obsessed With

Our readers have tried these products and loved them — and now it’s your turn.
By 

Staff Writer

Wet & Forget shower cleaner, Affresh washing machine tablets and Folex carpet remover.
Amazon
Wet & Forget shower cleaner, Affresh washing machine tablets and Folex carpet remover.

HuffPost readers love a high-quality cleaning item. From carpet stain remover to a reusable paper towel substitute, they want items that provide longevity and real results tackling stains, dirt and general germs.

To help you stock up on some of these beloved items, we rounded up the most purchased cleaning supplies we’ve written about. These are items that our readers buy in droves to keep their bathrooms sparkling and their carpets free from pet stains.

From small appliances to liquid solutions, there are all different types of cleaning supplies, yet all are consistently purchased in these parts.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
The viral sensation that is The Pink Stuff actually lives up to the hype, according to the tens of thousands of 5-star reviews on Amazon and how it consistently is a top-selling product here at HuffPost. If you haven't heard about it: it's a non-toxic and multi-purpose cleaning paste can clean everything from pots and pans to walls to sneakers. The non-abrasive and scratch-free formula works on virtually any surface like glass, porcelain, marble and wood.
$5.29 at Amazon
2
Amazon
The Dyson V11 Plus cordless stick vacuum
Cordless vacuums are total game-changers in terms of convenience and ease of use. This reader loved luxury option from Dyson can transform into a small handheld vacuum for stairs, cars or countertops and ca be easily used on ceilings, baseboards and other hard-to-reach places. A single charge will give you 40 minutes of cleaning time, and it has famously strong suction to get every bit of mess.
$469.99 at Amazon (originally $719.99)
3
Amazon
A “wet it and forget it” shower spray
With over 15,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, this "wet it and forget it" shower cleaner is well-loved here at HuffPost. It's a weekly shower spray that can keep walls and glass doors scum-, mildew- and stain-free without any scrubbing. It's formulated without bleach or ammonia, so there are no harsh fumes or chemicals, and the high-efficiency sprayer helps cover a larger surface area faster.
$20.98 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Affresh cleaners for washing machines (and dishwashers)
When we spoke to professional cleaners about cleaning the things that clean, Affresh tablets came highly recommended for your washing machine and dishwasher. Because they're so easy an effective, it's easy to see how they've become a top seller here at HuffPost. Simply put a tablet in your respective machine and run on it empty to get rid of any funk or smells.
Washing machine cleaner (5-month supply): $6.95 at AmazonDishwasher cleaner (12-month supply): $17.32 at Amazon
5
Amazon
The beloved ChomChom roller
The ChomChom multi-surface pet hair remover tool is consistently a top-selling item here at HuffPost and for good reason. It’s a fast, reusable tool that picks up all sorts of hair and fur off furniture, rugs, clothes and more. Grab one for your upstairs, your downstairs and for any other pet owner in your life. You’ll love having clean, hair-less clothes and surfaces back and never having to remember to buy new lint rollers or deal with any sticky residue left over. Simply glide the roller all over, empty the hair, fur and lint from the back and repeat.
$27.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A Greenworks 2,000 PSI electric pressure washer
Anyone with a backyard is sure to make use of a pressure washer to quickly clean up their outdoor space. This wheeled Greenworks version will literally blast away grime with its 2,000 PSI spraying power to make even the dirtiest of pathways and lawn chairs sparkle. Its 25-foot long pressure hose and 35-foot power cord ensure that they’ll be able to reach every corner of their space. Plus, it has a siphon hose so they can easily switch between using water and soap to clean.
$161 at Amazon (regularly $189.99)
7
Amazon
Folex instant carpet spot remover
A bottle of Folex spot remover will make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets and other fabric surfaces. This includes wine stains, pet accidents, lipstick smeared into furniture and more. It truly can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly, and there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved. To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers, and blot with an absorbent cloth. It is non-toxic and won't irritate the skin.
$6.65 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Instant mold and mildew stain remover
For a fast-acting solution to stubborn mold and mildew buildup and residual odors, this beloved spray requires no scrubbing and can be used on anything from tile and grout to shower liners. Regular use of this spray can also help prevent mold buildup in the future. Reviewers say it works better than other products they have tried, but to be sure to use in a well-ventilated area.
$16.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
Quick & Clean Keurig cleaning pods
If a Keurig is your coffee maker of choice, these incredibly popular K-cup cleaning and descaling pods can clear any calcium buildup and residue from your brewer and restore it to its peak performance. Each of these six pods contain a proprietary cleaning formula, is biodegradable and require just one brew cycle to use.
$9.95 at Amazon
10
Amazon
The Bissell Little Green pet carpet cleaner
The Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner is another HuffPost reader favorite (and also beloved by "Queer Eye" star Bobby Berk). Lindsay Holmes, a senior editor at HuffPost Life, recommends it for bigger messes or deep cleans, noting that it's been in heavy rotation now that she has a puppy in her home. "Someone got it for us for our wedding and it sat unused for months until we got a dog and now it is my lifesaver," she said.
Little Green: $122 at Amazon$98.10 at Amazon (regularly $139.99)
11
Amazon
A set of Swedish dishcloths
These Swedish dishcloths are a beloved eco-conscious alternative to paper towels and are made from super absorbent cellulose and cotton material that becomes soft to the touch when wet, and gritty enough for scouring when dry. These reusable and biodegradable cloths are completely machine-washable and great for drying dishes, cleaning countertops and more, since they are compatible with virtually any surface.
$13.99 at Amazon (regularly $22.79)
12
Amazon
Tineco Floor One wet-dry vacuum mop
Pulled right from TikTok fame, this vacuum-mop floor cleaner by Tineco has the ability to intelligently sense wet and dry messes and automatically adjust its suction power to deliver an immediate and streak-free clean with its mop-head roller. It's self-propelled and cordless and offers a 5-in-1 self-cleaning system so it stays at peak performance and completely odor-free.
$259 with coupon (originally $399.99)
13
Amazon
Levoit Core 300 air purifier
Levoit's Core 300 HEPA air purifier has an all-around air intake and can clean smoke and allergens from up to 1,095 square feet. It also has a sleep mode for even quieter operation and the option to turn off display lights so they won't disturb your slumber. The triple-layer filtration system includes a pre-filter, HEPA filter and activated carbon filter. And Amazon buyers love it: The Core 300 has a 4.7-star rating from more than 87,000 users.
$99.98 at Amazon
14
Target
Woolite carpet and upholstery cleaner
For spot cleaning and smaller carpet messes, HuffPost readers love this compact Woolite carpet and upholstery cleaner. First recommended by senior shopping writer Lourdes Uribe, who called it a "game-changer" in her home.
$4.89 at Target
15
Amazon
Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator
Another top seller, this Rocco & Roxie stain and odor eliminator specifically targets pet urine. It can be used on carpets and rugs but also floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers and your pet's bed or sleeping area to get rid of stains and smells.
$19.97 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Grandma's Secret spot remover solution
Grandma's Secret stain remover is a solution with serious stain-removing prowess — like, good enough to clean pen marksfrom a white leather couch. It can remove oil, grease, ink, grass and blood stains. It's no wonder it's a top seller and highly-loved item here at HuffPost.
$9.99 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING