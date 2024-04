These Are The Cleaning Products That HuffPost Readers Are Obsessed With

The beloved ChomChom roller

The ChomChom multi-surface pet hair remover tool is consistently a top-selling item here at HuffPost and for good reason. It’s a fast, reusable tool that picks up all sorts of hair and fur off furniture, rugs, clothes and more. Grab one for your upstairs, your downstairs and for any other pet owner in your life. You’ll love having clean, hair-less clothes and surfaces back and never having to remember to buy new lint rollers or deal with any sticky residue left over. Simply glide the roller all over, empty the hair, fur and lint from the back and repeat.