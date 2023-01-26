64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.
I personally just bought this a few months ago and love it! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively.
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner you can plop into your sink
Promising review:
"Really cleaned the disposal. I have a problem with drain flies and I feel like this helps clean out the food that's attracting the flies (such as wet cat food). I liked this so much, I bought more." —OnlineShopper
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." —Brent Helm
A reviewer-beloved electric painless hair remover designed to quickly deal with small, fine hairs in sensitive areas
Promising review
: "I have actually had mine for years. My cousin asked me about my clean face the other day, giving me the opportunity to tell her about it. I bought this one for her. It is easy to use, can be used anywhere, fits easily in small purses, is quiet and the battery life is good, besides being easy to clean
. A must have!" —Candy Osias
Essence's Lash Princess mascara that's less than $5
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the livelong day no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara!
I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
A silicone baking mat for your sheet pan
Promising review
: "I use these mats multiple times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make excellent AirPod dupes
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears!" —Katlyn D Arnold
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods you can simply put through a cycle on the machine to get rid of all the crusted-on grinds
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." —Lauren
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff, which tackles so many darn things that it'll be the BFF of every room in your house
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"Found this product on TikTok. I don’t think I’ve ever seen value like I do this product! Literally use it on EVERYTHING!!
Kids and teens have dirt, grime, and grease on their walls? ...This will make it look like a new paint job. Baseboards need some love? A pea-size amount of this makes them look brand new. Need a shoe cleaner? PERFECT for sneakers. I could name a million more uses, but I can ASSURE you this is worth every penny.
What’s more? You need such LITTLE of this product, it will last a VERY long time. Thank you, TikTok!
!!" —Rachel in CLT
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner with a MAJOR fan following of parents and pet owners
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99
! Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" —Carlos
A color-coded Cuisinart knife set
It includes a chef's knife, paring knife, bread knife, slicing knife, utility knife, and santoku knife. Psst — the knives don't come with this holder, but you can snag an easy-to-install magnetic bar for knives
on Amazon if you want to display them like this reviewer did! Promising review:
"This is my best buy of the month, and best knife buy of the year. Yeah, I've had sharper, better-quality knives in the past, but for hundreds of dollars more. For basic kitchen use, this is the set to buy. I like that they're colorful, because I've already been able to familiarize myself with which knife is which color and what I need to use them for.
I haven't had to sharpen them yet and I've been using them pretty steadily for about a month. The blade cases they come with are extremely handy. I like that I don't have to use a knife block. These fit nicely in my drawer. At this price, they are worth every penny. I wouldn't have a problem spending $40–$50 for these knives." —GWP
A pair of popular cross-waist leggings heralded as the perfect dupe for the Aerie leggings
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my work out, they are squat proof, and they are so comfortable
. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomy in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" —Lillian Williams
A set of silicone stove-counter gap covers
Promising review
: "My daughter recently shared a TikTok video of this item, and it's a treasure! We highly recommend this, as it eliminates the difficult task of cleaning between the stove and counter/cabinet." —allycat
The internet-famous Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller you simply swipe over your face
Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
An Apple AirTag
Check out a TikTok of the Apple AirTag
in action. Promising review:
"Took a pair of these with me on my trip to Europe, and absolutely loved them. What a smart idea! I am one of those people that is unable to utilize carry-on luggage due to physical limitations, so this was terrific, and kept track of my checked luggage.
And like somebody else’s great idea, I also used it to find my way back to my hotel room while in Europe! Find your luggage, find your hotel room!" —Writing Rider
A cold brew coffee maker
Promising review:
"This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time.
I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m.
and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." —Panda
An MVP-worthy pet urine stain-removing spray that will instantly tackle both old and new stains
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks, and pet accessories.Promising review:
"I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best
. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not house broken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product.
I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" —Shelley
A lazy Susan turntable for your pantry or fridge
Promising review:
"Our fridge is extremely deep and we’re constantly 'losing' or forgetting what items we have in the back, but not anymore! The nonstick pad works great to keep heavy or large items from falling off, and with a touch of a finger, you can completely spin around. I’m so happy with this product, I’ll be purchasing more for other areas of my house:-)" —Moorefoto17
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen that gets results from the very first use
Promising review:
"I bought this on a whim when I saw someone review it on TikTok. After using it several times over the course of a week, I immediately noticed the difference in the color of my teeth. I'm a smoker and a heavy coffee drinker. I'm finding that this product will be a lifesaver in terms of what my smile looks like.
I would definitely recommend!!" —Mully
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner so handy you can quite literally "set and forget"
Promising review:
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." —L. J. Petillo
A slim organizer tray for your cutlery to save you so much drawer space
Promising review
: "TikTok has done it again and made me spend money on unnecessary things. However, it was definitely worth it! I love the durability and space it saved me.
Compared to larger and bulkier flatware organizers. Hands down, good purchase!" —Sierra
A roomy duffel bag that's practically screaming, "take me on a weekend road trip"
Promising review:
"Exactly what I was looking for in a weekend bag. It is very well made, good construction from zippers to straps, inside and out. I was able to pack all my needed items for the weekend, including laptop. Extremely happy with this bag. Will gladly use this bag on longer trips as well. I purchased the light pink color and it's perfect." —pixie trinket
A pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Match Pimple Spot Treatment, a hydrocolloid sticker that you can apply straight onto a zit
Promising review:
"I heard all about these on TikTok so I decided to order. I switched my birth control and was having a ton of breakouts, these are amazing! They helped me stop picking at my face and my skin is so clear now. Will always have these in my house from now on!" —Kiara Galloway
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day
Promising review:
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." —sidna saavedra
A Silly Poopy game that keeps kids entertained for hours
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy
in action. Promising review:
"Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get!When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close.
And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop?
Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!
" —andrea kelli gorman
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop, aka the MVP of CleanTok
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog that makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" —Molly
A breakfast sandwich maker that simultaneously cooks an egg, toasts bread, warms precooked meat and melts cheese
Promising review:
"Single best appliance I own. My boyfriend sent me this sort of as a joke; we both thought it was both ridiculous and brilliant to have a McMuffin maker in your house. And then I tried cooking with it for the first time. Holy crap, it's AMAZING. I ended up using frozen waffles for the bread; you have to trim them just a tad, but they are the perfect amount of crispy.
I love experimenting with this, and have built some truly amazing sandwiches. Waffles, eggs, avocado, Swiss, and ham. Waffles, egg, corn salsa, jack cheese. If you can fit it into the rounds, you can make a sandwich with it.
The panel under the egg slides out easily and cleanly when the egg is cooked (I find four minutes is perfect for cooked eggs with runny yolks), and the whole middle section can simply be tossed in the dishwasher." —Elizabeth Joy Weaver
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop that can relieve back aches
Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use
. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light
." —Richard Enriquez
A set of Wonder Hangers designed to take advantage of all that unused vertical space in your closet
Check out a TikTok of the Wonder Hangers
in action. Promising review:
"These are so clever and versatile! I live in an old house with tiny closets so I have to get creative. These are great because they can be used hanging horizontally or vertically. I also found they work great for hanging camisoles and tank tops. I can see what I have and take just the one I need!" —Therese Van Heuveln
A portable car vacuum to keep your car fresh
Promising review:
"I wasn't expecting this vacuum to be so powerful for a little car vacuum. It came with the three attachment nozzles, a spare filter, a filter cleaner, carrying bag, and a cute little air freshener. I'm super impressed with this guy. I would definitely recommend it for pet owners or people with children. I plan on using it for van life. " —Laura
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser to help exfoliate and smooth skin
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." —Lana
A two-pack of TikTok-famous Dan-O's seasoning, a low-sodium, hecka-flavorful option
Dan O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity after taking to TikTok
during the pandemic, where the company now has 1.5 million followers with plenty of droolworthy food content. Promising review:
"I became interested in this product while watching TikToks. I have been adding it to so many things. I use it in spaghetti, on fish, and one of my favorites is to add it to popcorn.
My husband had to ask why my popcorn smelled like steak. I love the fact that it is low sodium as well. I am not a fan of extra salt and most foods already have plenty of salt but need some seasoning. This should be your go to seasoning." —Heartcri
Hella Cocktail Co.'s Mexican chocolate bitters
Hella Cocktail Co.
is a small business that specializes in premium cocktail mixes and bitters. Promising review:
"Great chocolate taste to add to cocktails. Especially good with peanut butter liquors." —Chris H.
A geometric wire basket so subtly glam that you can incorporate it pretty much anywhere
Promising review
: "Very modern and stylish. This is perfect as a fruit bowl or a centerpiece to put decorative balls inside. It is quite large but it still looks nice with just a few pieces of fruit inside. I love how the design makes the color of the fruit pop.
I've had nectarines, mandarins, and apples in there at various times and they all looked so much more appetizing compared to when they were in their original plastic bags. I'm surprised that this is one of the cheaper bowls on Amazon. Definitely bang for your buck
." —Skytheas
Sally Elshorafa / BuzzFeed
A Shoe Slotz space saver to make even the most cramped, oddly-shaped closet a veritable organized shoe oasis
Here's what BuzzFeeder Sally Elshorafa has to say about it:
"This product SAVED MY SHOES! I have an awkward set of built-in shelves in my closet, and it was the only place I wanted to put my shoes. As you can see from the before pic (above), it was a big mess; my shoes were piled on top of each other and getting really dirty. Traditional shoe caddies or boxes didn't really work because there's not much horizontal space, so I tried the Shoe Slotz
. It fixed the problem perfectly! Because the design smartly stacks one shoe on top of the other, you save 50% of the space you'd normally use to store your shoes."
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment, an Olaplex "dupe" repairing mask infused with collagen
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, and in between other compares products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair
. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." —curlyhead3
A 10-foot lightning cable perfect for your nightstand or living room
Promising review:
"You can never go wrong with extra long charging cables! My wife and I use these for charging our phones on our nightstands so we can use the phones in bed without over stretching shorter cables.
The braided cables are nice and the red connectors add a little pop of color. We’ve had other brands of cables fall apart at the connector in a short amount of time but these seem pretty solid." —Mr. D
A soothing, rose-tinted lip treatment made with kukui oil and shea butter
Promising review
: "Awesome lip gloss! I saw it on TikTok took, bought it and I love it." —Amazon customer
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter you can use to replace all your old gas ones
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe!
I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it.Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." —dwhite3012
A bottle of Meltdown acne oil for anyone who's cycled through a bunch of harsh prescription acne treatments from dermatologists
Blume
is a woman-owned, POC-owned small business based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally-friendly products for skin, body, and period care.
Check out a TikTok of the Meltdown Acne Oil
in action.
Psst — you can use this oil to either spot treat acne or mix it with your moisturizer or a clay mask, *plus* you can wear it under your makeup, so it's super versatile to your needs, too. Promising review
: "Will forever repurchase. As someone who deals with hormonal acne when PMS-ing and the addition of mask acne in the past few months, this has been my lifesaver. It completely got rid of those stubborn breakouts." —Andrea P.
A ridiculously charming octopus-shaped blackhead remover
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok, it works great so far." —MarMarManuelAnother promising review:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself.
" —LuckLocust
A two-stage knife sharpener
Promising review:
"Very sharp. I was about to buy a new set of knives until I saw this on TikTok. Works perfectly." —D'sons&Co
A dishwasher magnet so you know when it's time to put the dishes away
Promising review:
"I bought this because of a TikTok video. Super cool and now nobody has to ask me if the dishes are clean or not." —D. Washington
A "Bread Buddy" dispenser that keeps sandwich bread fresh by ensuring it stays way more airtight
Check out a TikTok of the Buddeez sandwich bread dispenser
in action.
Buddeez is a family-owned, Missouri-based small business that specializes unique household products. Promising review:
"The Buddeez Sandwich Bread Dispenser is great! It does exactly what it was intended for. I live alone and I don't quite go through bread often enough before the last quarter section of the loaf starts to go stale.
I was originally looking for something to put a loaf of bread in as a shell for my vacuum sealer, that would keep the bread from getting crushed from the pressure. This dispenser solved all of my problems.
Thank you!" —DRMcQuaig
A set of Wad-Free pads to ensure that your sheets stay separate from each other in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after the founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads. Promising review:
"Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and not only did my sheets NOT wad up, but they also came out of the dryer feeling fresher, more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" —katy
A roll-on migraine stick for anyone in need of relief
Promising review:
"I’ve had migraines all my life — I’m 31 now. I’ve been on all kinds of prescriptions that work, but make me so sleepy... I’ve been using this stick for one week now, and it’s amazing! I rubbed it on at the first hint of a headache/migraine and it takes care of it fast. I haven’t taken a prescription migraine pill since I started using it.
" —Amanda Braswell
Read BuzzFeed's review of the migraine stick
for more deets!
A set of ingenious double shower curtain hooks
Promising review
: "I hate changing out the liner on my shower because it meant I had to remove the curtain too. Not any more! I saw this set of hooks in a TikTok review. Now I can swap out the liner with ease. The hooks also slide on the curtain rod very easily, no tugging." —Christina
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp
I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." —Z
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers
Promising review:
"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." —Kelly
An AirPod cleaning pen to gently dig into the nooks and crannies of your charger and speakers
Promising review:
"Saw these on a TikTok video and took a chance. I ordered three for different family members and boy am I glad I did! This product is fantastic! It does exactly what it says it will do. The brush is phenomenal in cleaning out the little grates on the speakers of my phone and AirPods.
There is a picker that you can use to get big chunky ear wax out of your ear pieces and the long skinny wand thing reaches down into my charging case and gets all the junk out of there. This is a win-win-win!" —JMilwaukee
Scrubbing Bubbles / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie8Pubca84E
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp to keep the bowl clean
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
to see it in action! Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference
. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." —Janet
A self-adhesive paper towel roll holder you can install on the the wall or bottom of a cabinet
Promising review: "
TikTok made me do it, but I love it. The stainless steel blends so nicely with the rest of my kitchen, the install was as a simple peel-and-stick with small mounting screws and matching caps so you don't see the mounting screws, and it holds a seamless look." —Michaelle K.
A 21-piece set of drawer organizers
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this in my journey for a more organized home. I bought them not knowing exactly where I’d use them, but as I cleaned my home I found numerous uses for them and could not be happier to have them available
. They are somewhat stackable for storage when not being used, but the mostly straight side allows for maximum storage and no dead space between the trays. I will be buying this set again!" —Nicole Mussler
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." —1Thand
A cereal dispenser
Check out a TikTok of the cereal dispenser
in action. Promising review:
"We have three kids and a very small kitchen with very little cabinet/counter space!!! We used to keep our cereal boxes on top of our refrigerator, but I've been trying to declutter and also come up with a solution for our kids to be able to get their own cereal in the mornings. THIS IS IT!!!! It looks great on our counter, and we have very little space, so it fits just right! This has been the perfect solution to giving our kids the independence they need to get their own breakfast!
It has been a lifesaver!!! Love it!!!" —tenle
"We're Not Really Strangers," a revolutionary new card game to help you open up to your friends
Check out a TikTok of "We're Not Really Strangers"
in action. We're Not Really Strangers
is a US-based small business specializing in purpose-driven, relationship building card games to help foster human connection. You can check out the family edition, the couples edition, and the friendship edition for more specific options! Promising review:
"If you want a stronger bond with someone please play this game with them. You will get to know them on another level. I love how there’s levels to how deep you want to get with one another. Mostly every question is really interesting and can bring out one hell of a conversation, laughter, or even tears.
" —Khoa Tran
A splash-proof spa foot tub
Promising review:
"I love to come home after a long day on my feet and just put my feet into this foot bath. Love the vibration. It feels so good. Highly recommended." —ziggy
A front seat organizer complete with two extra drink holders and a lil' spot for odds and ends
Promising review
: "Most awesome thing I bought I think all year! I have a small sports car, no cup-holders. This thing looks awesome, is well-made, and is sturdy!
It's everything I needed and it looks fantastic in my car, even though I have dark blue leather interior. Fabulous find!" —2019
An earwax removal kit, so you don't have to wait until your yearly physical
Y'all, this stuff is no joke — you can check out the earwax removal kit customer reviews
to see the GOBS it is taking outta people's canals. Promising review:
"My right ear has been plugged up for months. I squirted warm water in there, peroxide, tried various ear scraper tools, then just gave up.
A month or so later, I saw this product at a local CVS, and gave it a try. Laid on couch with several drops in my ear for a half hour. I could hear weird fizzing noises. Then I flushed warm water in my ear with the included soft bulb syringe, and out came the culprit.
Had to have been deep in there." —fixitforgood
A rechargeable hair trimmer for anyone who is tired of razor bumps and harsh hair removers
Promising review:
"I love love love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are.
I have coarse hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. Thus unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." —Amazon customer
A pair of compression gloves designed to help alleviate pain from carpal tunnel and arthritis
Promising review
: "I love these gloves, I’m actually wearing them right now. I have a degree in computer science which means that I’m constantly using my hands to code and mess around on computers.
I use a computer at home and at work. By the end of the day my hands are sore and they hurt. These gloves work miracles. Before bed I put these on and I wear them all night
. I get a good night's sleep when I wear them and I can tell when I forget to put them on because I sleep awful. I also like how easy it is to wash them.
I hand wash but I’ll admit a couple of times I’ve just thrown in the washing machine because I was too tired to hand wash and they turn out completely fine, literally the same as if I would’ve hand washed. I’m 26 and I wear these gloves. My grandma is 69 and she wears these gloves. We both love these gloves very much!" —BritMcConnell
A six-piece set of high-performance matte lipsticks at a fraction of the price of its competitors
Promising review:
"What can I say, I saw a TikTok about this lipstick and for $10 had to try it! The reviews are right, for some reason this lipstick is better than even $20 name brand ones bought from Ulta.
Not only does it smell great, but dries in under a minute and survived eating a cupcake, a Starbucks drink, and an entire evening out,
no smudging and had to be removed with a makeup wipe. Fantastic product!!" —Claire
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupressure point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
Promising review:
"These were awesome! My entire family suffers from motion sickness, especially carsickness.
My little one gets sick in the car on a regular car ride through the city. So I knew that a long road trip was going to be a disaster. I was amazed at how well these bands worked for everyone! Not one single person complained about being sick for 12 hours in the car.
At one point I did have one child remove their bands because they said they were getting too tight. But after only a few minutes without them, a headache started to come on, so they immediately put them back on and the relief was instant. I have suffered for decades and now I know better. I will never travel without mine again!
" —1SmartCookie
A vacuum-free space-saving compression bag
Promising review:
"These were the things I never knew I needed for traveling. They work just as advertised and are really useful when going on a trip.
I always hate at the end of a trip having to mix dirty and clean clothes — a 'laundry bag' or plastic shopping bag never really felt like a good enough separation. These bags seal up and conceal the most stinky, wet clothes from your clean unused clothes. They are going to be one of my new necessities for my big family when traveling.
" —Sarbello