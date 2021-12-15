Style & Beauty

Very Peri: Clothes And Accessories In Pantone's 2022 Color Of The Year

Here's how you can incorporate the newest color of the year into your wardrobe.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

On Dec. 8, the Pantone Color Institute announced its 2022 “Color of the Year” as very peri.

This periwinkle shade combines “the faithfulness and constancy of blue” with “vivifying violet red undertones,” so fans of purple hues are likely to feel extra inspired.

“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Panton 17-3938 very peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family,” Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a press release. “Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, Pantone 17-3938 very peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

Of course we can look out for very peri in art, home decor and even technology in the coming year, but fashion lovers should also take note. To help bring that “spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence” into your everyday wardrobe, we’ve rounded up clothes and accessories in very peri (or the closest hues we could find).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A crocheted wool sweater
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $179.95.
2
Herschel Supply Co.'s Nova backpack
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $50.73.
3
Guess Teckie sneakers
Nordstrom
Get them from Nordstrom for $89.
4
Staud's Shoko sweater
Staud
Get it from Staud for $165.
5
A long-sleeve cropped T-shirt from ASOS 4505
Asos
Get it from ASOS for $17.50.
6
An oversized mohair knit sweater
& Other Stories
Get it from & Other Stories for $119.
7
A casual, stretchy T-shirt dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $23.99.
8
The Eloise blouson sleeve rib cardigan
Nordstrom
Get it from Nordstrom for $315.
9
Out From Under's weekender cowl-neck bodysuit
Urban Outfitters
Get it from Urban Outfitters for $39.
10
A Fruit of the Loom waffle thermal top
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
11
The Conscious Crop sports bra
Athleta
Get it from Athleta for $49.99.
12
A pair of stainless steel faux druzy stone stud earrings
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $16.99.
13
The Lolinda periwinkle blue convertible halter jumpsuit
Lulus
Get it from Lulus for $58.
14
A Lela Rose popcorn stitch oversize wool and cashmere sweater
Nordstrom
Get it from Nordstrom for $890.
15
Slip-on tennis shoes
Amazon
Get them from Amazon for $40.99.
16
A soft silky scarf
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
17
The Desiree linen dress
Reformation
Get it from Reformation for $130.80.
18
A crossbody bag with wristlet
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
19
Camila Coelho's Paulina top
Revolve
Get it from Revolve for $97.
20
A sleeveless embroidered party dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $94.80.
21
A cardigan sweater
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $32.99.
22
Nike's Zoom Freak 2 sneakers
Farfetch
Get them from Farfetch for $294.
23
The Brooklyn ankle pant
Athleta
Get it from Athleta for $44.99.
24
A buttoned cover-up
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
25
A very peri tote bag
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $18.99.
26
Gabby Skye's multi-keyhole lace dress
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $21.45.
27
A cotton hat with inner drawstring
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $30.
