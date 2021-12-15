On Dec. 8, the Pantone Color Institute announced its 2022 “Color of the Year” as very peri.

This periwinkle shade combines “the faithfulness and constancy of blue” with “vivifying violet red undertones,” so fans of purple hues are likely to feel extra inspired.

Introducing the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri, a dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone blends the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red. Learn more: https://t.co/eNIwkTq2K8 pic.twitter.com/hBfiDusFKU — PANTONE (@pantone) December 9, 2021

“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Panton 17-3938 very peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family,” Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a press release. “Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, Pantone 17-3938 very peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”

Of course we can look out for very peri in art, home decor and even technology in the coming year, but fashion lovers should also take note. To help bring that “spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence” into your everyday wardrobe, we’ve rounded up clothes and accessories in very peri (or the closest hues we could find).