On Dec. 8, the Pantone Color Institute announced its 2022 “Color of the Year” as very peri.
This periwinkle shade combines “the faithfulness and constancy of blue” with “vivifying violet red undertones,” so fans of purple hues are likely to feel extra inspired.
“As we move into a world of unprecedented change, the selection of Panton 17-3938 very peri brings a novel perspective and vision of the trusted and beloved blue color family,” Leatrice Eiseman, the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a press release. “Encompassing the qualities of the blues, yet at the same time possessing a violet-red undertone, Pantone 17-3938 very peri displays a spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence that encourages courageous creativity and imaginative expression.”
Of course we can look out for very peri in art, home decor and even technology in the coming year, but fashion lovers should also take note. To help bring that “spritely, joyous attitude and dynamic presence” into your everyday wardrobe, we’ve rounded up clothes and accessories in very peri (or the closest hues we could find).
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.