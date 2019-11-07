Veteran 'Feeling Whole' Again One Year After Landmark Penis, Scrotum Transplant

The team had been preparing for such surgery on the man since 2013, Redett said. “Our patient was initially referred for an evaluation using conventional reconstructive techniques. Because he had concomitant extremity injuries (flap donor sites) and his defect was so large and included the lower abdominal wall, penis and scrotum, and some medial thigh tissue, conventional reconstructive options were very limited. At the same time, we had started exploring penile transplantation.”

The man was on a wait-list for 15 months.

In addition to matching blood and tissue types, the procedure, known as vascularized composite allograft (VCA) surgery, “also requires matching other features such as skin tone, size and age of the graft,” Redett noted. “When people sign up as an organ donor they are not authorizing a VCA donation. The family makes the decision about VCA donation after death, which adds another step to the approval process.”

The process included infusions of bone marrow from the donor to the soldier beginning two weeks after the surgery to tamp down the immune system’s response to the donated tissue.

The marrow transplant was designed to allow the patient to only need a single small dose of the drug tacrolimus each day to suppress immune rejection of the transplant.