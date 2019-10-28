Veterans for Impeachment staked out a high visibility site for their message at Game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros: right behind home plate.

A blue sign, reading “Veterans for Impeachment,” managed to grab national audience views when the cameras trained on batters at Nationals Park. The sign also appeared on the Jumbotron in the stadium where Donald Trump watched the game. When the president and first lady appeared on the Jumbotron as well, the crowd booed him and chanted “lock him up.”

“Veterans for Impeachment” sign behind home plate tonight pic.twitter.com/trBa9Irx3H — Andrew Beaujon (@abeaujon) October 28, 2019

A second Veterans for Impeachment sign that appeared behind home plate asked viewers to text a number to support the group.

Shout out to the Veterans for Impeachment guys at the #WorldSeries game. #VeteransForImpeachment #ImpeachmentTheMFr pic.twitter.com/P1JeSabknU — tell your dog i said hi (@sanndeemm) October 28, 2019

A representative for Common Defense, an organization of veterans opposed to Trump administration policies, told HuffPost that the signs were visible for about 15 minutes during the fifth inning before security confiscated them.

WOW



Right behind home plate #VeteransforImpeachment signs appear for Trump to see on the jumbotron #WorldSeries #NeedToImpeach pic.twitter.com/r6vib5joW3 — CPD Action (@CPDAction) October 28, 2019

Two other large red banners reading “Impeach Trump!”— apparently not linked to the veterans’ group — were also spotted at the game hanging from the bleachers in both the left and right field. They were also quickly removed.

For those who don’t want to watch the video a banner reading “Impeach Trump” appeared sometime after he was booed (it has since, unfortunately, disappeared) pic.twitter.com/clBLUZ4UVg — CASEY (@hiii_kc) October 28, 2019

Impeach Trump banner up in RF now too. pic.twitter.com/DM9tNxO568 — Henry Coppola (@hcoppola) October 28, 2019