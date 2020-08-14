President Donald Trump’s ongoing assault on the U.S. Postal Service is coming under fire in a new attack ad released by the progressive PAC VoteVets.

Trump is maligned and mocked for “finally” going to war — but with the post office instead of being deployed to a combat zone — in the 78-second spot shared online Thursday.

The narrator of the video highlights the multiple military deferments that Trump received in his youth. He also notes the critical role the Postal Service plays for veterans — from prescription deliveries to returning absentee ballots.

Trump appeared to admit on Thursday that he is blocking funding to the Postal Service in a bid to frustrate its operations ahead of the 2020 election, when it will likely be swamped with mail-in ballots owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is just a warmup for the fall,” warns the narrator of the ad.

“Donald Trump plans to disrupt absentee ballots and vote-by-mail for millions of Americans in the middle of a pandemic he failed to control,” the voice-over concludes. “Because Donald Trump knows if the mail delivers ballots to America’s veterans, we’ll deliver a message right back — you lose.”

Check out the ad here:

VoteVets is backed by more than 700,000 veterans and their families, per its website. The group works to increase the number of veterans in Congress.

Its anti-Trump ads have garnered millions of views on social media.

A previous spot accused Trump of becoming “America’s number-one traitor.”

However, it’s unclear what effect these kinds of ads — and others released by groups on both sides of the aisle — actually have on undecided voters.

Trump received four student and one medical deferment from the military, the latter on the basis of allegedly having bone spurs in his heels.

The diagnosis has been called into question, though, by the daughters of the podiatrist who saw Trump for the condition. They say their father diagnosed Trump to curry favor with his father, Fred.

