What's Hot

‘Dilbert,’ Scott Adams Draw Ire From Fellow Cartoonists

Will Smith Reportedly Still Wants To Repair Things With Chris Rock

Pedro Pascal Praised For Refusing To Read Dirty 'Daddy' Tweets About Himself

2 Dead After Panicked Crowd Rushes Exits At GloRilla Concert

Boston Red Sox 3rd Baseman Justin Turner Needs 16 Stitches After Pitch Hits Face

Mike Pompeo Makes Stunning Observation About Donald Trump On Fox News

Selena Gomez Says Heart Has Been 'Heavy' As She Returns To Social Media Amid Drama

Kari Lake Campaign Says She Wouldn't Be Trump's VP For The Most Absurd Reason

Footage From Jake Gyllenhaal's 'Road House' Remake Hits The Internet

Iran's Leader Says Those Who Poisoned Schoolgirls Deserve Death

Squeaky-Talking Contestant Begins To Sing On 'American Idol' And ... Whoa

Hoda Kotb Returns To 'Today' After 3-Year-Old Daughter's ICU Stay

PoliticsFox Newstucker carlsonsean hannity

Veterans Group To Pentagon: Ban Fox News On Military Bases

Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity have “open access to spread conspiracy theories to U.S. troops," progressive PAC VoteVets warned in a damning ad.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

A veterans group has called on the Pentagon to ban some Fox News personalities from being broadcast in U.S. military facilities.

An advert released by the VoteVets progressive political action committee online Monday slammed the conservative network’s prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity for knowingly pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“The most valuable weapon to the enemy is disinformation,” begins the narrator in the spot. “That’s why the Pentagon spends hundreds of millions training our troops to resist it, yet at the same time the U.S. military uses taxpayer-funded facilities to broadcast disinformation on military bases, knowingly letting false propaganda infiltrate the ranks.”

Carlson, Ingraham and Hannity have “open access to spread conspiracy theories to u.s. troops,” the voiceover added.

Watch the video here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community