Veterans Group To Pentagon: Ban Fox News On Military Bases

A veterans group has called on the Pentagon to ban some Fox News personalities from being broadcast in U.S. military facilities.

An advert released by the VoteVets progressive political action committee online Monday slammed the conservative network’s prime-time hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity for knowingly pushing the baseless claim that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

“The most valuable weapon to the enemy is disinformation,” begins the narrator in the spot. “That’s why the Pentagon spends hundreds of millions training our troops to resist it, yet at the same time the U.S. military uses taxpayer-funded facilities to broadcast disinformation on military bases, knowingly letting false propaganda infiltrate the ranks.”

Carlson, Ingraham and Hannity have “open access to spread conspiracy theories to u.s. troops,” the voiceover added.