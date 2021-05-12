If you’re in the mood for some solo play, it may be hard to accomplish if you live with family members, roommates or a partner. Thankfully, there are great sex toys available that are discreet and get the job done. From the Satisfyer Pro 2 to a portable massager, here are quiet vibrators that’ll step up your pleasure game.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A Lelo Sona 2 Cruise
2
A personal wand massager
3
A bendable and curved vibrator
4
A rechargeable bullet vibe
5
And a Maude tapered tip vibrator
6
A Lelo Mona 2
7
A Le Wand Petite vibrator
8
A bunny-shaped vibe
9
A Satisfyer Pro 2
10
A Dame Pom flexible vibrator
11
A Lelo Siri 2
12
A vibrating butt plug
13
A Kip lipstick vibrator
14
A Lelo Tor 2 cock ring
15
And a A We-Vibe Tango bullet vibe
1
An intro to prostate kit
2
A waterproof oral sex simulator
3
A rabbit vibrator
4
A remote controlled massager
5
A vibrating dildo
6
A Smile Makers easy-to-use vibrator
7
A programmable masturbator
8
A flexible vibrator
9
A vibrating cock ring
10
An adorable waterproof vibrator
11
A pair of comfy strap-on harness briefs
12
A Halo By Bellesa
13
Battery-operated anal beads
14
A tapered tip vibrator
15
A rechargeable magic wand
16
A G-spot stimulator
17
A popular clitoral vibrator
18
A BuzzFeed x Bellesa AirVibe
19
A small glass dildo
20
A biodegradable vibrator
21
And a lipstick-shaped vibrator