15 Vibrators Perfect For Anyone Looking For Something Quiet Yet Powerful

Pleasure yourself with these discreet vibrators that'll hit all the right spots but not make a lot of noise.
By Rachel Dunkel and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

If you’re in the mood for some solo play, it may be hard to accomplish if you live with family members, roommates or a partner. Thankfully, there are great sex toys available that are discreet and get the job done. From the Satisfyer Pro 2 to a portable massager, here are quiet vibrators that’ll step up your pleasure game.

A Lelo Sona 2 Cruise
Lelo
It has a discreet, clitoral-stimulating design (it's built to absorb sonic waves and transmit them back to your clit for ah-mazing sensations) and it automatically increases intensity when pressed harder against your body.

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139; available in three colors).
A personal wand massager
Amazon
Even though this tiny toy makes minimal noise, reviewers say it really packs a punch! It has eight speeds and 20 different vibration patterns for all your sensitive spots.

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in five colors).
A bendable and curved vibrator
Unbound
This adaptable, curved design gets to work on your clitoris, G spot and other sensitive zones. It has 10 speeds and patterns and is designed to be discreet.

Get it from Unbound for $69 (available in two colors).
A rechargeable bullet vibe
Dame
Pleasure yourself on the go with this portable gem that's rechargeable via USB, comes with three vibrating speeds and makes minimal noise.

Get it from Dame for $30.
And a Maude tapered tip vibrator
Maude
Target your clitoris and G spot with three different vibration levels. It's not noisy and has a water-resistant design, in case you want to have some one-on-one time in your shower.

Get it from Maude for $45 (available in two colors).
A Lelo Mona 2
Lelo
This super quiet vibe has six different vibration modes, lasts for four hours on a single charge and has a waterproof design.

Get it from Lelo for $119 (originally $159; available in three colors).
A Le Wand Petite vibrator
Babeland
This pretty vibe, which comes with six patterns and 10 speeds, won't wake up your roommates or family members.

Get it from Babeland for $139.99 (available in three colors).
A bunny-shaped vibe
Babeland
Don't be fooled by this little cutie's size. It delivers three thrilling and quiet vibrations that'll feel so good on your clit.

Get it from Babeland for $37.99.
A Satisfyer Pro 2
Amazon
This touch-free, discreet toy provides similar sensations to oral sex without actually touching your clitoris. It stimulates with 10 different vibration intensities and 11 different pressure wave intensities.

Get it from Amazon for $29.95.
A Dame Pom flexible vibrator
Dame
This bendable device has five patterns and five intensities to choose from, so you can climax differently every single time. It's also very quiet, so no one will hear it!

Get it from Dame for $95 (available in two colors).
A Lelo Siri 2
lelo_esoficial / Instagram
It's sound-responsive, but also one of the quietest toys you'll find. With eight different settings and gentle massaging, you'll probably cancel those plans you had tonight.

Get it from Lelo for $80 (originally $159; available in three colors).
A vibrating butt plug
Unbound
Enjoy a discreet rumble in your butt with this gem that comes with five speeds and five vibe patterns.

Get it from Unbound for $59.
A Kip lipstick vibrator
Dame
A nimble tip will caress and stimulate your clit without making a lot of noise, so you can enjoy your next pleasure session whenever, wherever.

Get it from Dame for $75 (available in two colors).
A Lelo Tor 2 cock ring
Lelo
You and your partner will love this discreet vibrator, which delivers waves of vibrations and can be turned up or down for next-level sex positions.

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139; available in two colors).
And a A We-Vibe Tango bullet vibe
wevibe/ Instagram
Tiny and discreet, this rechargeable vibe has eight vibration modes and can be used for two hours on a single charge.

Get it from We-Vibe for $59 (originally $79; available in two colors).
An intro to prostate kit
Adam & Eve
Start with the bubble plug and the curvy plug for smaller sensations, then test out the penis ring and plug combo for double the pleasure.

Get it from Adam & Eve for $39.95.
A waterproof oral sex simulator
Lelo
It'll feel like the real deal if not better, thanks to intuitive vibration patterns and its precise rotating motion. It's also waterproof, in case you want to use it in the shower for solo play.

Get it from Lelo for $136 (originally $169; available in three colors).
A rabbit vibrator
Bellesa
Choose from three thrusting modes to experience strong vibrations and a blended orgasm like no other.

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $149.
A remote controlled massager
Lelo
Pleasure yourself and your partner simultaneously with this gadget that'll deliver powerful vibrations to sensitive spots.

Get it from Lelo for $127 (originally $169; available in three colors).
A vibrating dildo
Lovehoney
With bulging balls and 10 vibration modes, this dildo is so hard to pass up. It also comes with a wireless controller and has a suction cup base for hands-free play.

Get it from Lovehoney for $34.99.
A Smile Makers easy-to-use vibrator
Free People
Made for beginners, this easy-to-use vibe will help you hit your G-spot with two pulsation modes and four speeds.

Get it from Free People for $60.
A programmable masturbator
Lelo
Designed to deliver a highly sensual experience, this smart device massages your penis with sonic waves and works with an app to monitor your pleasure level.

Get it from Lelo for $126.97 (originally $169).
A flexible vibrator
Dame
This bendable device has five patterns and five intensities to choose from, so you can climax differently every single time.

Get it from Dame for $95 (available in two colors).
A vibrating cock ring
Lelo
You and your partner will love this small vibrator, which delivers waves of vibrations and can be turned up or down for next-level sex positions.

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139; available in three colors).
An adorable waterproof vibrator
Cute Little Fuckers
This versatile toy can be used as a stand-alone vibe or vibrating butt plug, due to its cute octopus-like design.

Get it from Cute Little Fuckers for $69.
A pair of comfy strap-on harness briefs
Lovehoney
Pegging and strap-on play will be a breeze: Just place a dildo into the O-ring and you'll be on your way to an impromptu pleasure session. It also works with 4.75-inch didos and strapless strap-ons.

Get them from Lovehoney for $34.99 (available in sizes S–XXL).
A Halo By Bellesa
Bellesa
After you slip it around the base of your (or your partner's) penis, you'll both be receiving good vibes. This is also great for folks with limited mobility, because it has a comfortable, hands-free shape.

Get it from Bellesa for $69 (available in two colors).
Battery-operated anal beads
Babeland
A comfortable T-shape, sensual bubbles and strong vibrations will turn up the heat for you and your partner.

Get them from Babeland for $34.99.
A tapered tip vibrator
Maude
Target your clitoris and G-spot with three different vibration levels. It's also water-resistant, in case you want to have some one-on-one time in your shower.

Get it from Maude for $45 (available in two colors).
A rechargeable magic wand
BuzzFeed
Charge this baby up and enjoy penetrating vibrations all day long. The best part? No cords and four intensity settings for your next pleasure session.

Get it from Babeland for $139.95.
A G-spot stimulator
Lelo
Its curved tip will give you an amazing massage and you can control vibration intensity with four buttons. (Think of it as a pleasure remote for your clit and G-spot.)

Get it from Lelo for $111 (originally $139; available in four colors).
A popular clitoral vibrator
Urban Outfitters
Treat yourself to pleasure air technology, six different intensities and massage and suction functions in the bed or tub (it's waterproof!). It also has a discreet design and it's very quiet, so you won't have to worry about waking anyone up.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $99 (available in four colors).
A BuzzFeed x Bellesa AirVibe
Bellesa
This toy has all the features you could ask for: internal vibrating, external sucking stimulation, a waterproof design, a rechargeable battery and an adorable case that'll let you take it with you on the go.

Get it from Bellesa for $69.
A small glass dildo
GoddessSupremacy / Etsy
With just the right girth and a smooth design, you can give your butt and G-spot the royal treatment.

Get it from GoddessSupremacy on Etsy for $29.99.
A biodegradable vibrator
Urban Outfitters
Designed for internal and external stimulation, this toy generates powerful vibrations. Plus, you can recycle this gadget once you're ready for a new toy.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $15 (available in three colors).
And a lipstick-shaped vibrator
Ella Paradis
This "beauty product" will be your go-to for feel-good sensations, thanks to eight pulsation and vibration functions.

Get it from Ella Paradis for $38.79 (originally $61.99).
