What's Hot

Guitarist Reveals How 1 Of Pink Floyd's Most Haunting Sounds Was A Mistake

UK Promises More Arms For Ukraine As Zelenskyy Meets Sunak On European Tour

As Erdogan's Votes Dip, Turkey Appears Headed To A Runoff Election

The Healthiest Almond Milks You Can Buy, According To Nutritionists

People Who Run Say These Are The Very Best Windbreakers

I Never Could Have Guessed How I'd Feel About Taylor Swift’s Eras Concert

27 Home Products Amazon Customers Are Loving Right Now

Stress Balls And Sensory Items To Calm You Down, According To Therapists

These Are The Comfiest Shoes That HuffPost Readers Wear While Traveling

If There Were A Problem-Solving Hall Of Fame, You Would Find These 27 Products There

U.S. Newsvice media

Vice Media Files For Bankruptcy

The filing caps the downfall of the edgy media company once valued around $5.7 billion.
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Vice Media, once a paragon of the digital era, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, a dramatic fall from grace for a company once valued around $5.7 billion.

A group of lenders could acquire Vice out of bankruptcy for $225 million, The New York Times reported, and the company will continue to produce content. But the bankruptcy will make years of massive investments by the likes of Disney and the Murdoch family worthless.

The company’s co-chief executives, Hozefa Lokhandwala and Bruce Dixon, released a statement Monday saying the bankruptcy filing would eventually strengthen the company and usher in a new chapter.

“We look forward to completing the sale process in the next two to three months and charting a healthy and successful next chapter at Vice,” the pair said in a statement to the Times.

The bankruptcy had been expected for weeks. Fortress Investment Group, among the lenders that submitted a bid for Vice, plans to maintain a role for the company’s co-founder, Shane Smith, if it’s successful, the Times added.

CEO and Founder of Vice Media Shane Smith speaks on stage at Google presents YouTube Brandcast event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2014, in New York City.
CEO and Founder of Vice Media Shane Smith speaks on stage at Google presents YouTube Brandcast event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2014, in New York City.
FilmMagic via Getty Images

Executives at Vice had attempted to broker a sale and breathe fresh life and profitability into the company, but a deal never appeared. Last month Vice canceled its flagship “Vice News Tonight” show and announced a “painful” round of layoffs across the news division.

It’s been a rough year for digital media outlets. BuzzFeed, the owner of HuffPost, shuttered its eponymous news division and laid off about 15% of employees last month.

Go To Homepage
Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close