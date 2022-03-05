Kamala Harris To Travel To Poland And Romania Amid Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to travel to Poland and Romania next week amid Russia’s deadly attack on Ukraine, to “highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine.”

Harris will go to Warsaw and Bucharest and meet with the countries’ leaders from March 9 to 11 in an effort to “advance our close coordination” in response to Russia’s invasion, according to a statement Friday from deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh.

Advertisement

The visit is meant to “demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance” and show the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine “in the face of Russian aggression.”

Since Russia began its attack on Ukraine last week, hundreds of civilians have been reported killed so far, though the exact count remains unknown.

More than 1 million Ukrainians have fled the violence, largely into neighboring countries, including Poland. During her visit, Harris plans to discuss how the U.S. can further support the countries receiving refugees.

Her office’s statement reiterated the U.S.’s strategy in responding to Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified invasion,” which includes providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and imposing “severe” economic sanctions on Russia.

Advertisement