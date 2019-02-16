CRIME

5 Victims Identified In Illinois Factory Mass Shooting

One of the victims, 21-year-old Trevor Wehner, was starting his first day as an intern at the company.

The five victims killed during a mass shooting at an Illinois factory have been identified.

Gunman Gary Martin, a 15-year employee of Henry Pratt Co., stormed the warehouse in Aurora Friday afternoon with a Smith & Wesson handgun and began firing. Martin killed five employees and wounded five officers who responded to the shooting. Martin was killed during an exchange of gunfire with police.

In a statement released Saturday, the Aurora Illinois Police Department identified the victims killed:

Trevor Wehner, 21, was a human resources intern and a student at Northern Illinois University. It was his first day at the job, according to WGN News. 

Russell Beyer was a mold operator at the company.

Vincente Juarez was a stock room attendant and forklift operator at the warehouse.

Clayton Parks was a human resources manager.

Josh Pinkard was a plant manager at the company. He was a father and husband, WVTM13 reported. He had recently moved from his home state of Alabama to Illinois for the job, according to a social media post from a user identified as his cousin.

Police said another male employee was injured and treated for gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening.

The five officers wounded in the shooting are all recovering, police said. 

Though authorities are still searching for a motive, they said 45-year-old Martin had lost his job at the company the same day he opened fire. Martin had six prior arrests but was able to obtain a gun in 2014. His application for a concealed carry permit was denied when his felony charges, including domestic violence, were discovered.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

