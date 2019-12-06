Victims Named In Pearl Harbor Shipyard Shooting

The U.S. Navy on Friday identified the victims and perpetrator of a Wednesday shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, in which three people died including the shooter.

An active-duty Navy sailor, identified as Gabriel Antonio Romero, fatally shot two civilians and wounded a third before killing himself. Romero, who was from Texas, was assigned to the submarine USS Columbia, which was docked at the shipyard for routine maintenance, per the Navy.

The two people killed were Department of Defense employees Vincent Kapoi Jr., 30, a metals inspector apprentice, and Roldan Agustin, 49, a shop planner. Both were from Hawaii.

Kapoi’s sister Theona described her brother to local reporters as an “easy-going, fun-loving” man.

“There are so many unanswered questions. We all have to be honest, it changes nothing because we can’t bring him back,” Theona said of Kapoi, who grew up in Oahu and was married. “What we must do is honor his memory, keep him alive in our hearts.”

Agustin’s family said in a statement he was a “loving son, brother, uncle and friend,” as well as a “true American patriot” who had grown up in Waipahu, Hawaii, and previously served in the Navy and the Army National Guard. Agustin was born in the Philippines and came with his family to Hawaii when he was 2, his mother told The Associated Press.

“We will forever remember Roldan to be humble and honest, and a generous and patient man,” Agustin’s family said, noting that he liked working on cars and spending time with his nieces.

The Navy did not name the wounded civilian, a 36-year-old male and was in stable condition as of Thursday, per a spokesperson at Queens Medical Center in Hawaii.

The 22-year-old shooter was unhappy with his commanders and was in counseling, the AP reported Friday, citing an unnamed military official. He also was facing “non-judicial punishment,” an administrative process in response to minor misconduct.

Officials did not yet know whether the shooting was targeted or random, Rear Adm. Robert Chadwick said at a news conference Wednesday. The base was put on lockdown for several hours after the shooting.

The shooting occurred just days before this Saturday’s 78th anniversary of the historic Pearl Harbor attack, which led to the U.S.’ formal entry into World War II.

Another shooting took place on Friday at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida. At least three people died and the suspected shooter was killed by a sheriff’s deputy, per the U.S. Navy and local authorities. Eight other people were being treated at local hospitals, including two law enforcement officers. The shooter was a Saudi national at the naval base for a flight training program.