Victor Wembanyama threw a baseball Tuesday like you might expect of a roughly 7-foot-4-inch guy from a country that doesn’t play a lot of the sport. (Watch the videos below.)

But on Thursday, that won’t matter one bit because Wembanyama, a 19-year-old basketball star from France, will almost certainly be chosen first in the NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs.

Wembanyama was in New York City in advance of the draft festivities at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. He took the subway to Yankee Stadium where he delivered a dud of a ceremonial first pitch before the Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners. Wearing a Yankees jersey didn’t really rub off on him as he tossed the ball wayyyy outside.

He later chucked a ball into the stands as a souvenir, perhaps with a little too much mustard.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was either impressed, terrified or tickled by Wembanyama’s throws.

Wembanyama yeeted at ball into the stands and Aaron Boone was terrified 😂 pic.twitter.com/U4vHsb4rG4 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 20, 2023

We’re guessing that Wembanyama will look a lot better in a San Antonio Spurs uniform, which is likely what he’ll be wearing to begin his NBA career.

