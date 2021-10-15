TV Reporter Goes Viral For 'Most Impressive Live Shot' Ever Atop A Skateboard

TV reporters everywhere, take note. The bar has just been raised.
Victor Williams of Detroit’s WDIV-Local 4 went to the city’s new skatepark this week and did two things he’s very good at simultaneously: reporting the news and skateboarding.
When a story about the skatepark popped up, Williams was the obvious choice to cover it, according to the station. He proceeded to coolly deliver his report about free skateboarding lessons at the nearly completed Chandler Skatepark, all while pulling off some tricks of his own in a suit and tie.
Williams’ clip had been viewed more than 2.1 million times as of Thursday evening.
Local and national reporters applauded Williams for the killer shot. CNN correspondent Josh Campbell said, “there will never be another live shot that can match this amazing one.”
Actor and TVG host Ken Rudolph said it was the “most impressive live shot I have ever seen.”
And MSNBC’s Chris Hayes pointed out it was high risk, high reward.
Read some of the reactions below: