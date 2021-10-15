TV Reporter Goes Viral For 'Most Impressive Live Shot' Ever Atop A Skateboard

TV reporters everywhere, take note. The bar has just been raised.

Victor Williams of Detroit’s WDIV-Local 4 went to the city’s new skatepark this week and did two things he’s very good at simultaneously: reporting the news and skateboarding.

When a story about the skatepark popped up, Williams was the obvious choice to cover it, according to the station. He proceeded to coolly deliver his report about free skateboarding lessons at the nearly completed Chandler Skatepark, all while pulling off some tricks of his own in a suit and tie.

Free skateboarding lessons are happening at a new skatepark in Detroit. Of course I had to show the kids something on @Local4News. In all seriousness - as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community. Glad to see it’s happening in Detroit pic.twitter.com/3fvC8VJvDq — VICTOR WILLIAMS (@NewsWithVictor) October 14, 2021

Williams’ clip had been viewed more than 2.1 million times as of Thursday evening.

Local and national reporters applauded Williams for the killer shot. CNN correspondent Josh Campbell said, “there will never be another live shot that can match this amazing one.”

Actor and TVG host Ken Rudolph said it was the “most impressive live shot I have ever seen.”

And MSNBC’s Chris Hayes pointed out it was high risk, high reward.

Read some of the reactions below:

Nicely done. That sound you hear is the collective sigh from reporters everywhere, realizing there will never be another live shot that can match this amazing one… — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) October 14, 2021

This is the smoothest and most impressive live shot I have ever seen. 👊🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿😄 https://t.co/RbUlLayDfN — Ken Rudulph (@MrKenRudulphTV) October 14, 2021

Live TV news hit while skateboarding is what we like to call in the business "high risk/high reward" — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 14, 2021

The internet has been won for today, please apply again tomorrow. https://t.co/AtkF9B0Czz — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) October 14, 2021

the way he's just reporting while skateboarding 🛹 https://t.co/bMIcoVqCPN — esther tseng 鄭怜欣 (@estarLA) October 14, 2021

this is fantastic; please skate in all your live shots no matter what the topic — jaymills (@jaymills) October 14, 2021

I was going to tweet about how not bright @RepMTG is but instead I’ll tweet this awesomeness. https://t.co/b50ZBcfJxG — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 14, 2021

Flex reporting https://t.co/D2NPFc2mNp — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) October 14, 2021

He hit that stall so smooth while reporting live yo wtf 😭👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/Cd2vHPKyrz — Tessaract Thompson (@TatianaKing) October 14, 2021

The kind of hard hitting journalism I needed today https://t.co/x9J43WMlq4 — Two- trick Timmy (@TMurphine) October 14, 2021