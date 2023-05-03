Victoria Beckham Shows Off Sultry Pic Of David Beckham Sans Pants For His Birthday

It might be David Beckham’s 48th birthday, but his wife, Victoria Beckham, just blessed us all with a gift.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl shared a photo of the former soccer star posing in what appears to be an outdoor tub, wearing nothing but a furry beanie and a pair of drenched Calvin Klein boxer briefs.

Advertisement

“Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham!! You’re welcome!” the mother-of-four captioned the birthday post on Instagram.

Naturally, fans voiced their thirst and appreciation for the star’s physique in a slew of hilarious comments.

“Thank you Victoria…from all the women in the world,” one fan wrote alongside laughing emojis.

“You’re one lucky lady – but I hope he appreciates how lucky he is too,” another commented with a heart emoji.

Advertisement

“The content we need and deserve. Now pivot slightly to the right,” one follower quipped.

Just hours before, she posted adorable photos featuring the longtime couple with their children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11.

“Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx The most amazing husband and incredible daddy. You are our everything,” she wrote in the caption.