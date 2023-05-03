What's Hot

Biden Trolls Republicans With Chart On How To Tell If They Voted For VA Benefits

Manhunt Underway After 3 People Stabbed Near UC Davis In 4 Days

Two 'American Idol' Judges Will Be Temporarily Replaced With Recognizable Stand-ins

Woman Testifies That She Too Was Sexually Attacked By Trump

Oregon Secretary Of State Resigns Over Controversial Consulting Work

Apple, Google Partner To Combat Creepy Tracking Tactics

13 Mess-Free Activities To Entertain Kids While Traveling

Medieval Times Charged With Illegal Union-Busting

Judge Rejects Zooey Zephyr's Effort To Return To Montana House

Principal Runs Like Hell After Coming Face-To-Face With A Bear Hidden In School Dumpster

Rihanna Shares Why Her Pregnancy With Baby No. 2 Is 'So Different'

Quannah Chasinghorse Threw Subtle Yet Powerful Shade At The Met Gala

EntertainmentVictoria Beckham david beckham

Victoria Beckham Shows Off Sultry Pic Of David Beckham Sans Pants For His Birthday

"You're welcome!" she wrote in the caption.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

It might be David Beckham’s 48th birthday, but his wife, Victoria Beckham, just blessed us all with a gift.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl shared a photo of the former soccer star posing in what appears to be an outdoor tub, wearing nothing but a furry beanie and a pair of drenched Calvin Klein boxer briefs.

“Let’s all celebrate @davidbeckham!! You’re welcome!” the mother-of-four captioned the birthday post on Instagram.

Naturally, fans voiced their thirst and appreciation for the star’s physique in a slew of hilarious comments.

“Thank you Victoria…from all the women in the world,” one fan wrote alongside laughing emojis.

“You’re one lucky lady – but I hope he appreciates how lucky he is too,” another commented with a heart emoji.

“The content we need and deserve. Now pivot slightly to the right,” one follower quipped.

Just hours before, she posted adorable photos featuring the longtime couple with their children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 11.

“Happy Birthday @DavidBeckham we love you sooooo much xxxxx The most amazing husband and incredible daddy. You are our everything,” she wrote in the caption.

The two love birds first met in 1997 at the Manchester United soccer players’ lounge during a match and tied the knot in July 1999.

Go To Homepage
Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community